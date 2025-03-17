Toa Henderson, seen here winning the Golden Shears open title, also took out the open shearing title at the Warkworth A & P Show on Saturday. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

Toa Henderson, seen here winning the Golden Shears open title, also took out the open shearing title at the Warkworth A & P Show on Saturday. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

New Golden Shears champion Toa Henderson kept it close to home and had an expected win at the Warkworth A&P Show on Saturday.

It was his fifth consecutive win at the show and his 39th in open finals dating back to 2019, when he scored his first open win in New Zealand after several years in Australia.

Played to the arena commentary provided by his father, Mike Henderson, it was also his ninth in 12 finals this season and his sixth consecutive Saturday triumph since the Otago Shears on February 8.

Less than 40km from his home base at Kaiwaka, Henderson kept the faith with the locals in preference to the bigger competition of the Waimarino Shears in the central North Island.

He shore the 15 sheep at Warkworth in 13m 59s, finishing 65 seconds quicker and ultimately more than 12 points clear of runner-up Dargaville shearer Neville Osborne.