Liam Smedley, of Whangaroa, stepped up from a series of second placings to beat Danielle Boyd in the intermediate final.
New Mahurangi College head girl Tessa Berger, of Ahuroa, won the junior event and the Neil Sidwell Memorial Trophy.
More than 50 shearers at Methven A&P Show
Good numbers were a feature of the Methven Lambshears, attracting 52 shearers across four grades to the Methven A&P Show on Saturday.
They included 16 in the open class, where Rangiora shearer Hugh De Lacy had his first Methven win, denying Pleasant Point shearer Ant Frew a fourth win in the event.
Scoring his third win in successive Saturdays, after victory at the Amuri A&P Show on March 1 and at Cheviot a week earlier, De Lacy won the race by less than two seconds and with the best points in the pens beat Frew by 1.58 points, with third place in the final of 10 lambs each going to Alex Smith of Rakaia.
Ōamaru shearer and New Zealand senior crossbred lambs champion John Cherrington claimed his seventh win of the season, a fortnight after finishing second in the Golden Shears senior final in Masterton, Caleb Brooking, of Mataura, broke through for his first intermediate final win of the season, and Tye Meikle, of Ōamaru, scored his 14th junior win of the season, a fortnight after just missing out on the big one when second at the Golden Shears.
Warkworth A&P Show Shears
Saturday
Open final (15 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 13m 59s, 49.14pts, 1; Neville Osborne (Dargaville) 15m 4s, 61.49pts, 2; Phil Wedd (Silverdale) 17m 5s, 61.88pts, 3.