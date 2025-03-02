Marlborough shearer Angus Moore, the 2007 senior champion and since three times the winner of the National Shearing Circuit, was fourth in what was his second Golden Shears open final, and Southland veteran Nathan Stratford was fifth in the final for a 12th time.

Mataura shearer Brett Roberts was sixth in his first time in the final, 11 years after graduating to open class following his 2014 senior win in Masterton.

While those awaiting the final result were still conjecturing about any finalists claiming the title after the sheep were away on the truck, Henderson was sure of such a triumph one day.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was this high,” he said, hovering his hand near toddler height.

He said he had had visions of “holding this trophy” and of the moment the whanau and other supporters from the North belted into Ngāti Whātua haka Ko te Puru.

“I used to dream of this moment,” he said.

“To come off first and hold the trophy means more to me than anything,” he said.

“My wife, Phoebe, my family, and everyone back in Kaiwaka knows what it means.”

Henderson had gone close to winning a Golden Shears title before, in the senior grade in 2008, when beaten only by brother Tane Henderson.

He shore for several years in Australia before returning to start the campaign with a win at the Warkworth A&P Show in March 2019.

He had three wins the following season, including venturing south to win at Āpiti seven days before the 2020 Golden Shears, before starting to venture further afield with three wins in 11 finals in the 2020-21 season.

He was the No 1-ranked open shearer last season, with 11 wins in 16 finals.

He also won the Otago Shears and Southern Shears finals in February and has now had 37 open final wins in New Zealand.

Woolhandling

Meanwhile, two-time world individual woolhandling champion Joel Henare claimed his 11th consecutive Golden Shears open woolhandling title, beating 2023-24 New Zealand representative Tia Potae, 2019 world championships representative Pagan Rimene, and 2024 senior winner and now first-year open woolhandler Vinniye Phillips.

Masterton figured among the major titles, with Paerata Abraham winning the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit final for a second time, claiming a place in the 2025-26 New Zealand team with Henderson, and Eketāhuna‘s Ngaio Hanson, who retained her place by finishing second in the North Island Woolhandling Circuit open final on Saturday afternoon.

Circuit winner Keryn Hebert is ineligible, now representing the Cook Islands on the international scene.

International

The Australian shearing team of Daniel McIntyre, Nathan Meaney and Jamie Boohman beat the New Zealand team of Leon Samuels, Jack Fagan and Chris Vickers in the transtasman shearing test, having also won by a big margin at Katanning, Western Australia, in October.

A New Zealand team of Rimene and Hanson had won the woolhandling test on Friday night.

Senior and intermediate shearing

Young Wairoa shearers Bruce Grace and Ryka Swann saved some face for Hawke’s Bay after the region’s rare absence from the open final, by winning the senior and intermediate shearing finals respectively.

Grace, 21, works for four-times open champion John Kirkpatrick and had all season challenged for senior honours with Laura Bradley, of Papatawa between Dannevirke and Woodville, and Ōamaru shearer John Cherrington, the trio having collectively won 21 of the finals throughout the country.

Bradley had won 10, Cherrington six, and Grace five, but in the 12-sheep final Grace finished first, in 12m 36.551s, carded the best quality points, and beat runner-up Cherrington by more than four points overall, while Bradley was fourth.

Ryka Swann’s win in the intermediate shearing final secured him his second Golden Shears Championship, at the age of just 19.

He won the novice title at 14 in 2020, and his sister Ashlin won last year, aged 15.

Despite being more than two years into a building career Swann continues to do the shearing shows with Ashlin, her twin sister, Shawna, and dad Paul, all travelling from the family farm west of Wairoa.

Swann shore the eight sheep in 9m 58.567s, the only finalist to cut under 10 minutes.

However, it was close in the final count, with victory coming by just 0.458pts from runner-up and 2024 junior winner Kaivah Cooper, a Napier workmate of senior winner Bruce Grace.

Junior shearing

The junior shearing final came down to a two-man South Island head to head, between 16-year-old Ōamaru shearer Tye Meikle, whose 12 wins throughout the season is the most by any shearer or woolhandler in any grade in 2024-25, and Paddy Hudson, of Hokonui, who had to be talked into entering a competition for the first time seven weeks ago.

After beating Meikle in his two outings, Hudson still had to be talked into going to Masterton for the Shears.

Both were beaten to the finish by Irish shearer Joseph Scahill, of County Mayo, who shore the five sheep in 7m 4.961s, but who had to settle for third place as the young southern guns came through with the quality.

Hudson claimed the vaunted red ribbon by just 0.435pts, thwarting Meikle’s bid to win the event his father won in 1993.

The 19-year-old Hudson, who works for Gore contractor Jamie McConnachie, has the distinction of already having won on three classes of wool in national title events – full wool at Lumsden on January 19, lambs 24 hours later at the Winton A&P Show’s national crossbred lambshearing championships, and the second-shear ewes of the Golden Shears.

He also won on second-shear ewes at Āpiti near Feilding, seven days before the Golden Shears.

Southland’s woolhandling honour

The senior and junior woolhandling titles went to Southland-based competitors, headed by the senior win to Mataura teenager Lucy Elers, 12 months after she won the junior title.

Elfers won from three North Island opponents to record her second senior win, having won at Lumsden in January, but it was a close call with victory coming by less than two points from Tatijana Keefe, of Raupunga.

The junior final provided the first career win for Gore-based Jasmine Emery, of Ōamaru, with a comfortable margin from runner-up Grace Croasdale, of Eketāhuna.

Golden Shears International Shearing and Woolhandling Championships results

Masterton War Memorial Stadium

February 27-March 1

International:

Transtasman Shearing Test (12 sheep - 6 merino, 3 long wool, 3 second-shear): Australia (Daniel McIntyre 16m 36.191s, 67.98pts; Jamie Boothman 16m 57.688s, 70.464pts; Nathan Meaney 15m 55.936s, 72.547pts) 210.991pts beat New Zealand (Leon Samuels 15m 29.921s, 70.246pts; Jack Fagan 16m 57.368s, 79.668pts; Chris Vickers 19m 0.76s, 83.288pts) 233.402pts.

Transtasman Woolhandling Test (8 fleeces – 4 long wool, 4 merino): New Zealand (Pagain Rimene/Ngaio Hanson) 348.24pts beat Australia (Tiffany Collins/Alexander Schoff) 352.72pts.

Shearing:

PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit final (15 sheep – 3 merino, 3 long strongwool, 3 Corriedale, 3 lambs, 3 second-shear): Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 17m 7.809s, 64.46pts, 1; Angus Moore (Ward) 17m 51.273s, 67 764pts, 2; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 17m 36.893s, 70.645pts, 3; Justin Meikle (Ōamaru) 18m 18.946s, 70.677pts, 4; Axle Reid (Taihape/Waipawa) 18m 21.249s, 70.722pts, 5; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 19m 45.122s,72.186pts, 6.

Golden Shears open final (20 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 16m 15.779s, 55.389pts, 1; David Buick (Pongaroa) 16m 23.437s, 57.522pts, 2; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 17m 55.916s, 58.896pts, 3; Angus Moore (Ward) 16m 55.644s, 58.982pts, 4; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 17m 56.574s, 60.929pts, 5; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 17m 49.587s, 61.529pts, 6.

Golden Shears senior final (12 sheep): Bruce Grace (Wairoa/Napier) 12m 36.551pts, 45.078pts, 1; John Cherrington (Ōamaru) 12m 48.356s, 49.168pts, 3; Tommy Stevenson (Ruawai) 13m 6.949s, 49.677pts, 3; Laura Bradley (Papatawa) 14m 1.22s, 50.891pts, 4; Aiden Tarrant (Mapiu) 13m 10.968s, 52.718pts, 5; Cody Waihape (Gore) 14m 49.638s, 56.732pts, 6.

Golden Shears intermediate final (8 sheep): Ryka Swan (Wairoa) 9m 58.67s, 38.428pts, 1; Kaivah Cooper ( Napier) 10m 42.722s, 38.886pts, 2; Lachie Cameron (Pohangina) 11m 40.881s, 41.914pts, 3; Sarah Bryant (Arohena) 12m 10.051s, 44.253pts, 4; Hamuera Henderson (Kaiwaka) 10m 19.061s, 50.333pts, 5; Tomos Jones (Dolwyddelan, Wales) 13m 10.461pts, 51.903pts, 6.

Golden Shears junior final (5 sheep): Paddy Hudson (Hokonui) 7m 20.526s, 28.426pts, 1; Tye Meikle (Ōamaru) 7m 29.213s, 28.861pts, 2; Joseph Scahill (Mayo, Ireland) 7m 4.961s, 37.048pts, 3; Tamati Dennison (Kurow) 8m 55.466s, 37.173pts, 4; Tom Clarkson (Martinborough) 8m 3.643s, 37.782pts, 5; Trent Alabaster (Taihape) 8m 22.34s, 38.517pts, 6.

Golden Shears novice final (2 sheep): Hunter Wigglesworth (Marton) 5m 28.593s, 23.43pts, 1; Ben Solomann (Taupō) 6m 8.43s, 25.422pts, 2; Angus Monk (Masterton) 4m 48.388s, 26.419pts, 3; Jess Gooding (Featherston) 7m 25.279s, 27.264pts, 5; Charlie Kjestrup (Weber) 5m 54.984s, 27.749pts, 5; Cody Hall (Hāwera) 6m 59.451s, 30.473pts, 6.

Women’s Invitation (6 sheep): Laura Bradley (Paparawa) 8m 8.402s, 31.92pts, 1; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 10m 10.193s, 37.01pts, 2; Kate Donald (Scotland) 8m 48.319s, 38.416pts, 3; Pagan Rimene (Alexandra) 8m 57.365s, 40.868pts, 4.; Emma Kendrick (Feilding) 10m 50.298s, 48.685pts, 5; Cushla Abraham (Masterton) 10m 52.844s, 57.982pts, 6.

Regional Challenge (7 sheep – 3 long wool, 4 second-shear): North Island West (Jack Fagan/Taelor Tarrant) 8m 3.11s, 30.726pts, 1; South Island Region 3 (Justin Meikle/John Cherrington) 8m 28.577s, 33.149pts, 2; Central Region 1 (Angus Moore/Timo Hicks) 8m 14.118s, 33.276pts, 3; North Island East (Bruce Grace/Josef Winders) 8m 31.641s, 34.302pts, 4; North Island North (Toa Henderson/Tommy Stevenson) 8m 4.823s, 35.241pts, 5; South Island Region 4 (Brett Roberts/Dre Roberts) 8m 18.193s, 35.765pts, 6.

Māori Pākehā Teams Event (12 sheep): Hemi Braddick/Justin Meikle 10m 43.005s, 42.99pts, 1; Chris Dickson/Digger Balme 11m 11.139s, 43.477pts, 2; David Gordon/Ant Frew 12m 14.221s, 44.461pts, 3; Simon Goss/Clay Harris 11m 11.481s, 44.654pts, 4; Lionel Taumata/Aaron Haynes 11m 59.881s, 45.324pts, 5; Shane Ratima/Peter Clendon 14m 5.866s, 54.293pts, 6.

Student Shearing Challenge (2 sheep relay): Smedley Station (Bradley Anderson/Jordan Miles) 5m 14.011s, 22.201pts, 1; FAHS Feilding High School (Hunter Wigglesworth/Cody Hall) 6m 2.299s, 25.115pts, 2; Pukemiro Station (Holly Bird/Ben Solomann) 7m 59.632s, 31.468pts, 3; Pukemiro Station (Oliver Selby/Sam Short) 8m 21.152s, 31.558pts, 4; Elite Wool Industry Training (Charlie Bennett/Charlie Kjestrup) 7m 50.009s, 34.5pts, 5; Otiwhiti farming school (Ngahuia Salmond/Jared Topless) 6m 42.962s, 36.648pts, 6.

Speed shears:

Open final: Chris Dickson (Masterton) 14.726s, 1; Llyr Jones (Wales) 14.91s, 2; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 16.804s, 3.

Senior final: Brodie Horrell (Gore) 20.079s, 1; Jack Hutchinson (England) 20.611s, 2; Callum Bosley (England) 20.635s, 3.

Woolhandling:

Golden Shears open final (10 fleeces – 6 longwool, 4 second-shear): Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 187.514pts, 1; Tia Potae (Harataunga) 198.89pts, 2; Pagan Rimene (Alexandra) 200.372pts, 3; Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 294.35pts, 4.

North Island Woolhandling Circuit final (6 fleeces -3 long wool, 3 second-shear): Keryn Herbert (Te Kūiiti) 87.286pts, 1; Ngaio Hanson (Eketāhuna) 126.678pts, 2; Marika Braddick (Eketāhuna) 138.34pts, 3; Jasmin Tipoke (Martinborough/Napier) 146.792pts, 4.

Golden Shears senior final (5 longwool fleeces): Lucy Elers (Mataura) 145.41pts, 1; Tatijana Keefe (Raupunga) 147.294pts, 2; Chloe Henderson (Hunterville) 172.41pts, 3; Tre Ratana Sciascia (Taihape) 180.88pts, 4.

Golden Shears junior final (4 long wool fleeces): Jasmine Emery (Ōamaru) 133.016pts, 1; Grace Croasdale (Eketāhuna) 148.634pts, 2; Capree Wallace (Taihape) 168.314pts, 3; Marilyn Harris (Ohai) 151.948pts, 4.

Golden Shears novice final (2 fleeces): Char Taylor (Masterton/Cheviot) 101.858pts, 1; Riria Moanaroa (Eketāhuna) 114.362pts, 2; Autumn Amoroa (Whakatāne) 131.258pts, 3; Piata Eruera (Eketāhuna) 148.67pts, 4.

Wool Pressing:

Men’s final: Ricci Stevens (Napier) 67.6pts 1; Jeremy Goodger (Masterton) 129.35pts, 2.

Women’s final: Savannah King (Masterton) 108.8pts, 1; Mollie Moffett (Hastings) 108.85pts, 2

Pairs final: Jeremy Goodger/James Goodger (Masterton) 32.45pts, 1; Shyla Gordon/Joseph Gordon (Masterton) 40.85pts, 2.

Triathlon (shearing, woolhandling, woolpressing): Jeremy Goodger (Masterton) 160.556pts, 1; Ricci Stevens (Napier) 162.868pts, 2; Joseph Gordon (Masterton) 199.224pts, 3; Cushla Graham (Masterton) 207.802pts, 4.

Quality Awards:

FMG Best Quality in hearing heats: Junior – Tom Clarkson (Martinborough) 3pts; Intermediate – Owen Martin Jones (Llangollen, Wales) 3.34pts; Senior – John Cherrington (Ōamaru) 3.5pts; Open – Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 2.8pts. Local: Junior Tom Clarkson (Martinborough) 3pts; Intermediate – Cushla Abraham (Masterton) 7.66pts; Senior – Daniel Seed (Pahiatua) 5.25pts; Open – Hemi Braddick (Eketāhuna) 4.2pts.

Best quality points in shearing finals: Junior – Paddy Hudson (Hokonui) 6.4pts; Intermediate – Kaivah Cooper (Napier) 6.75pts; Senior – Bruce Grace (Wairoa/Napier) 7.24pts; Open – Casey Bailey (Rivertonn) 5.1pts.

R.E.O’Hara Memorial Trophy (best quality points all shearing finals): Casey Bailey.

Les Field Memorial Trophy Best Quality points in woolhandling heats: Junior – Ashley McConnon (Tasmania) 39pts, 1; Senior – Kelly Barrett (Kawhia) 72pts; Open – Monica Potae (Kennedy Bay) 52pts, 3.