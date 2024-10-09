Advertisement
National Shearing Circuit starts big with possible record entries

PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit first round leader Stacey Te Huia. Photo / Shearing Sports New Zealand

The 2024-2025 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit has got off to a big start, with a possible record 37 entries, when the opening fine wool round was shorn at the New Zealand Merino Shears in Alexandra last weekend.

But it’s a quick turnaround, with competitors chasing the circuit fronting up for the second round on strong wool ewes at the Waimate Spring Shears Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in South Canterbury on Saturday.

Waimate Shears chairman and convener Warren White warned that entries for the Friday and Saturday Shears were close to capacity, including the national winter comb events, which are not part of the circuit.

The five-round circuit continues at the Canterbury Shears’ National Corriedale Championships on November 15, with the fourth round on lambs at the Rangitīkei Shearing Sports in Marton on February 1, and the last, on second-shear sheep, at the Pahīatua Shears on February 23.

The circuit also incorporates the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, which was first contested in the summer of 1972-1973.

The top 12 competitors, based on points for placings in the heats throughout the series, then qualify for the final stages on the last day of the February 27-March 1 Golden Shears in Masterton, with a prize that includes a place in the 2025-2026 New Zealand transtasman team and a year’s use of a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The entries are notable for the larger-than-usual numbers from the North Island, including five in the leading 12 on the fine wool of the less-familiar merinos of last weekend.

There’s also a stronger international component, with Hawke’s Bay-based Scotsman, former world and Golden Shears champion Gavin Mutch, joined by Welsh team member Llyr Jones, Gisborne-based former Australian national team member Beau Guelfi, Paul Robertson, from Victoria, and West Australia-based shearer and contractor Floyd Neil, from Taumarunui.

The shearers in this year’s series include three-time champions Nathan Stratford (2014, 2022, 2024), of Invercargill, and Angus Moore (2012, 2020, 2023), of Seddon, two-time winner and Hawke’s Bay shearer John Kirkpatrick (2013, 2018), and other former winners in Dion Morrell (1997), of Alexandra, Paerata Abraham (2019), of Masterton, and Leon Samuels (2021), of Roxburgh.

Provisional points and placings after the first round are:

Stacey Te Huia (Mossburn) 12pts, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kūiti) 11pts, 2; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 10pts, 3; Axle Reid (Taihape) 9pts, 4; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 8pts, 5; Alex Smith (Rakaia) 7pts, 6; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 6pts, 7; Paul Robertson (Australia) 5pts, 8; Dion Morrell (Alexandra) 4pts, 9; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 3pts, 10; Catherine Mullooly (Matawai) 2pts, 11; Leon Samuels (Roxburgh) 1pt, 12.

Others (in order of placing at Alexandra, 1pt each):

James Fagan (Te Kūiti), Colin Dennison (Omarama), Lionel Taumata (Taumarunui/Gore); Paul Hodges (Geraldine); Angus Moore (Ward/Seddon), James Ruki (Te Kūiti), Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora), Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannvirke), Corey Palmer (Dipton), John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki), Norm Harraway (Mossburn), Casey Bailey (Riverton), Taare Edwards (Ashburton), Paraki Puna (Napier), Thomas Lambert (Christchurch), Floyd Neil (Taumarunui), Chris Dickson (Raetihi/Masterton), Beau Guelfi (Gisborne), Adam Gordon (Masterton), Kevahn Stringer (Ranfurly), Llyr Jones (Wales), Kyle Mita (Masterton), Willy McSkimming (Oamaru), Josh Winders (Invercargill), Ringakaha Paewai (Gore).


