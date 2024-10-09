The top 12 competitors, based on points for placings in the heats throughout the series, then qualify for the final stages on the last day of the February 27-March 1 Golden Shears in Masterton, with a prize that includes a place in the 2025-2026 New Zealand transtasman team and a year’s use of a Hyundai Santa Fe.
The entries are notable for the larger-than-usual numbers from the North Island, including five in the leading 12 on the fine wool of the less-familiar merinos of last weekend.
There’s also a stronger international component, with Hawke’s Bay-based Scotsman, former world and Golden Shears champion Gavin Mutch, joined by Welsh team member Llyr Jones, Gisborne-based former Australian national team member Beau Guelfi, Paul Robertson, from Victoria, and West Australia-based shearer and contractor Floyd Neil, from Taumarunui.
The shearers in this year’s series include three-time champions Nathan Stratford (2014, 2022, 2024), of Invercargill, and Angus Moore (2012, 2020, 2023), of Seddon, two-time winner and Hawke’s Bay shearer John Kirkpatrick (2013, 2018), and other former winners in Dion Morrell (1997), of Alexandra, Paerata Abraham (2019), of Masterton, and Leon Samuels (2021), of Roxburgh.
Provisional points and placings after the first round are:
Stacey Te Huia (Mossburn) 12pts, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kūiti) 11pts, 2; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 10pts, 3; Axle Reid (Taihape) 9pts, 4; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 8pts, 5; Alex Smith (Rakaia) 7pts, 6; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 6pts, 7; Paul Robertson (Australia) 5pts, 8; Dion Morrell (Alexandra) 4pts, 9; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 3pts, 10; Catherine Mullooly (Matawai) 2pts, 11; Leon Samuels (Roxburgh) 1pt, 12.
Others (in order of placing at Alexandra, 1pt each):
James Fagan (Te Kūiti), Colin Dennison (Omarama), Lionel Taumata (Taumarunui/Gore); Paul Hodges (Geraldine); Angus Moore (Ward/Seddon), James Ruki (Te Kūiti), Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora), Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannvirke), Corey Palmer (Dipton), John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki), Norm Harraway (Mossburn), Casey Bailey (Riverton), Taare Edwards (Ashburton), Paraki Puna (Napier), Thomas Lambert (Christchurch), Floyd Neil (Taumarunui), Chris Dickson (Raetihi/Masterton), Beau Guelfi (Gisborne), Adam Gordon (Masterton), Kevahn Stringer (Ranfurly), Llyr Jones (Wales), Kyle Mita (Masterton), Willy McSkimming (Oamaru), Josh Winders (Invercargill), Ringakaha Paewai (Gore).