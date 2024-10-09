PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit first round leader Stacey Te Huia. Photo / Shearing Sports New Zealand

The 2024-2025 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit has got off to a big start, with a possible record 37 entries, when the opening fine wool round was shorn at the New Zealand Merino Shears in Alexandra last weekend.

But it’s a quick turnaround, with competitors chasing the circuit fronting up for the second round on strong wool ewes at the Waimate Spring Shears Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in South Canterbury on Saturday.

Waimate Shears chairman and convener Warren White warned that entries for the Friday and Saturday Shears were close to capacity, including the national winter comb events, which are not part of the circuit.

The five-round circuit continues at the Canterbury Shears’ National Corriedale Championships on November 15, with the fourth round on lambs at the Rangitīkei Shearing Sports in Marton on February 1, and the last, on second-shear sheep, at the Pahīatua Shears on February 23.

The circuit also incorporates the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, which was first contested in the summer of 1972-1973.