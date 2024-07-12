The New Zealand shearing team, David Buick, (left), manager Mark Barrowcliffe, and Jack Fagan after the test march win at the Great Yorkshire Show. Photo / SSNZ

The Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team has scored a big double at the Great Yorkshire Show in England with a test match win in an open championship on Wednesday.

Shearing in a match of 20 sheep each, New Zealand shearers David Buick, from Pangaroa, and Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, beat the England team of Adam Berry and Nick Greaves by just 0.55pts, while Fagan won the Great Yorkshire Open Final by 1.05pts from runner-up Richard Jones, of Wales, with Buick in third place.

Meanwhile, Clay Harris and James Wilson were beaten by England in a development teams match.

Harris and Wilson were chosen from other New Zealand shearers competing at the show by New Zealand team manager Mark Barrowcliffe on the day.

Barrowcliffe said he, Fagan and Buick were a happy team after the test match win, after being beaten by Scotland at the Lochearnhead Shears on June 29 and heading into a three-test series against Wales.