Lochearnhead Shears: Wairarapa’s David Buick wins open final in Scotland

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
The line-up after Scotland won the latest Joe Te Kapa Memorial Trophy shearing test match at the Lochearnhead Shears in Scotland at the weekend. The New Zealand team of shearers Jack Fagan (left), David Buick, and manager Mark Barrowcliffe, Te Kapa's daughter, Emily Te Kapa, and the Scotland team of Calum Shaw and Hamish Mitchell.

Wairarapa shearer David Buick has produced another stunning result in his miracle recovery from crippling injuries in an accident on his Pongaroa farm by winning the Lochearnhead Shears open final in Scotland on Saturday.

He mastered both the horned Scottish blackface sheep and the best Scotland could offer of the two-legged kind of opposition in Hamish Mitchell, with New Zealand teammate Jack Fagan third, and Mitchell’s Scotland teammate, Calum Shaw, fourth.

However, roles were reversed when the same quartet shore in the first test of the 2024 Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand shearing team’s UK Tour, won by Scotland.

It left New Zealand still without a win in the annual Lochearnhead Shears’ Joe Te Kapa Memorial Trophy match since 2016.

Buick, who first represented New Zealand in Australia in 2014, suffered major injuries when he was buried neck-deep in an on-farm accident in October 2021. He was considered unlikely to shear again and possibly not even walk.

He stunned the shearing world in April when he claimed a place on the tour by winning the New Zealand Shears open final in Te Kuiti, his first win since the accident.

The Te Kuiti win completed a unique sequence of victories in New Zealand Shears junior, intermediate, senior and open finals since 1997.

Last year Buick was acclaimed a Master Shearer and has now had 34 open final wins.

He has represented New Zealand in 16 test matches and still has the goal of a place in the New Zealand team for the 2026 World Championships in Masterton.

Horned Scottish blackface sheep. Photo / Mark Barrowcliffe
Itinerary for remaining tests on the UK tour

July 10, v England, at Great Yorkshire Show

July 12, v France, at Martel

July 20, v Wales, at Cothi Shears

July 24, v Wales, at Royal Welsh Show

July 27, v Wales, at Corwen Shears.


