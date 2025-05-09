Terry Hobart with long-time truckie Trent Holmes at Taylor Bros Matamata. Holmes drives a truck similar to the chip liners that Hobart drove. Photo / Debbie Hobart
NZME has launched On The Up – a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. In this story, Debbie Griffiths of Coast & Country News catches up with truckie Terry Hobart, who looks back on 30 years behind the wheel.
After 30 years of driving truck and trailer units, Terry Hobart has his fair share of dodgy-driving anecdotes, including the time a car overtook him while sliding along on its roof.
“It was on the flying mile at Pahoia, coming up the hill, I was doing about 40km/h, and a car overtaking me must have caught my back trailer tyre and it flipped him.
“I looked in my mirror and saw him coming past me upside down.”