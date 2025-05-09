The Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate is one of the products developed as part of the Reducing Sprains and Strains project. Photo / DairyNZ

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate is one of the products developed as part of the Reducing Sprains and Strains project. Photo / DairyNZ

A DairyNZ project aimed at reducing strains and sprains on-farm has been named a finalist in the New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards 2025.

The three-year Reducing Sprains and Strains project set out to understand the common causes of injuries on farms and then work with farmers and other workplace experts to develop practical solutions to reduce them.

It led to three commercially available products for farmers and a fourth is in development.

They include the Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate, Easy-Access Calf Pen Gate, Easy-Lift Bucket Trolley and Cups-On Mat.

The products had a direct impact on reducing risk.