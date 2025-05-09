Advertisement
DairyNZ’s Reducing Sprains and Strains project a health and safety awards finalist

2 mins to read

The Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate is one of the products developed as part of the Reducing Sprains and Strains project. Photo / DairyNZ

A DairyNZ project aimed at reducing strains and sprains on-farm has been named a finalist in the New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards 2025.

The three-year Reducing Sprains and Strains project set out to understand the common causes of injuries on farms and then work with farmers and other workplace experts to develop practical solutions to reduce them.

It led to three commercially available products for farmers and a fourth is in development.

They include the Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate, Easy-Access Calf Pen Gate, Easy-Lift Bucket Trolley and Cups-On Mat.

The products had a direct impact on reducing risk.

An independent evaluation, which included modelling, predicted that the project’s prototypes could prevent around 120 sprain and strain injuries each year.

For injuries that still occur, the average recovery time for low-severity cases is reduced by 80 days, meaning significantly fewer days away from work.

DairyNZ senior scientist and project lead Dr Callum Eastwood said it was an honour to be named a finalist.

“This project has been a true collaboration with our partners and farmers, and it’s great to see that recognised.”

Eastwood said New Zealand had many different types of farms, so the solutions weren’t one-size-fits-all.

“With the project’s co-design approach using a wide range of expertise, farmer testing, feedback and refinement, we can see the creation of tangible options for farmers to reduce these injuries on-farm.”

The project is a finalist in the Innovation category at the New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards.

The winners will be announced at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland on June 17.

The project was funded by ACC’s Workplace Injury Prevention Grants programme, with co-investment from DairyNZ.

Find out more about the project and outcomes online at dairynz.co.nz/sprains-strains.

