Sam Owen: Why it's important to log in to life

Opinion: The need to stay connected is what make us human and this need has never been stronger than in today's fast-paced world, Waikato dairy farmer Sam Owen says.

The need for connection is an ongoing battle that seems relentless, whether it's trying to connect to the wifi at the pub, or looking for a cellphone signal as you wander round a gully in the back paddock.

The struggle to link yourself to the rest of the world seems as big a challenge now as it was 50 years ago, even with the advent of social media and cellphones.

Connection with or without the use of technology is the one thing we all need whether we like it or not, it's what helps us learn, grow and love.

Often when mental illness becomes apparent the connections within our lives have already started to fray and disconnect.

The need to stay connected to the human wifi of life and log in once in a while is as good for us as eating regularly.

Constant pings can sometimes seem infuriating but often the more worrying signs can be radio silence.

Getting a small message away to ask for help or seeking a connection to chat is just as tough now as it was pre-cellphone; it starts with showing courage and vulnerability.

Most people have more friends than there are days in the year on social media; these are all connections.

A direct message to one of these can be all it takes to slowly start to reconnect and log back on – whether it's to ask for help or just to share a problem.

Although, as in all facets of life, professional help is sometimes needed - doctors, counsellors or medication are all there to support you in rebuilding your connections.

Connecting and rejoining can be tough, especially if the signal is weak or poor.

The same goes for trying to connect with friends or loved ones who are going through mental illness; they can often be less open to connecting and harder to contact.

They may have not been as present at gatherings or as talkative as usual.

The key is to try to change the setting or the type of connection to help find a common ground with them so they can upload and share their problems.

Too many people permanently disconnect from this world when all it might have taken to keep them here is one more login attempt to see how they were.

"Great communication begins with connection."

Oprah Winfrey

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.