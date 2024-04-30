Campaign for Wool NZ's new ambassador, Sir Sam Neill. Photo / Ross Coffey

New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill has joined the Campaign for Wool NZ as an ambassador, lending his name and profile to educate and advocate for New Zealand strong wool.

Neill’s decades-long career has made him a household name in New Zealand and around the world.

He has starred in more than 150 films, documentaries and television shows and was knighted in 2022.

But behind the scenes, Neill is also an enthusiastic wool advocate.

He said he had long felt connected to strong wool and its benefits.

“I spent a lot of time working in woolsheds as a young fellow, and they were some of the best days of my life,” he said.

“There are very few experiences you can have that are more New Zealand by nature.”

Neill is no stranger to rural life, sharing his Central Otago farm with sheep, cattle, pigs, ducks, chickens - and grapevines, as his wine brand, Two Paddocks, crafts organic pinot noir.

He described himself as a “sheep owner”.

“My Suffolk sheep produce strong wool,” he said.

“Every time we shear, I am reminded about what a great product that is - durable, warm, sustainable and biodegradable, but somehow undervalued.

“And it comes from happy sheep. There is nothing like it.”

In his role with Campaign for Wool NZ, Neill will help drive home the message that New Zealand-grown strong wool is natural, comfortable, moisture-wicking and eco-friendly.

“I am very happy to be associated with, and a grower of, one of the world’s best products,” Neill said.

Campaign for Wool NZ is a registered charity funded by wool growers through a voluntary per-kilo contribution, as well as via a number of commercial partners.

General manager Kara Biggs said the alliance with Neill was “perfect”.

“Speaking with Sam, his passion and vision for New Zealand strong wool couldn’t be more clear,” she said.

“We are so grateful to Sam for making time for Campaign for Wool and helping us share the message that New Zealand strong wool is magic.”

Neill’s role starts immediately and he joins three other ambassadors - fashion and textile designer Liz Mitchell, architect Stephen McDougall and commercial interiors specialist Robert Macfarlane.