Is time running out for New Zealand's red meat industry? Photo / FoodHQ
Opinion by Vincent Heeringa and Dr Victoria Hatton
Based on interviews with Nick Rowe, innovation manager at Silver Fern Farms, chief executive and founder of Opo Bio, Dr Olivia Ogilvie, Dr Irina Miller, co-founder of DaisyLab, principal futurist at The Future Market, Mike Lee, and independent consultant Dale Bower, formerly of Wellington’s Development Kitchen.
THREE KEY FACTS
Red meat faces four major headwinds: Changing consumer demand, China’s slowdown, trade protectionism and new protein technologies
New Zealand is uniquely placed to build on its grass-fed advantage to be nature-positive
In 1920, they helped make New Zealand the richest country per capita in the world. But as dry-stock farms struggle for profitability and parts of the world reach “peak meat,” can the industry recover past glories? What is required to thrive? We look at the threats and the opportunities ahead.
Alliance, the farmer co-op and owner of Smithfield, posted a $97.7 million loss the previous year off the back of falling sheep numbers and a slump in overseas demand.
Forestry is growing as farmers seek alternative revenues. High interest rates, energy prices and compliance costs have hit businesses hard.
The image of farming we’d like to imagine is more like Royalburn Station – diversified, healthy, family-owned and successful.
But is it more like Smithfield – a business model that needs innovation to evolve?
Growth industry
It’s no exaggeration to say that New Zealand was built off the sheep’s back.
Thanks to this glorious woolly beast, we became one of the most prosperous nations on earth, the world’s largest exporter of lamb, a global leader in wool and genetics, and home to Shrek, the world’s woolliest sheep.
There were once 22 sheep for every citizen, with numbers peaking in 1982 at 70 million, and while numbers have fallen dramatically since then, forecast to be just under 24 million by the end of 2024, we still have a record five sheep for every person.
There are 16,000 sheep and beef farms, and we remain the world’s largest exporter of lambs.
Sheep are still big business.
And even though headcount has plummeted, the total revenue for lamb has grown, reflecting an almost doubling of productivity since 1990.
That’s a result of better genetics, better farm management and smarter marketing.
According to FigureNZ, in the last 20 years, beef exports have grown to $4.6 billion from $1.8 billion, yet the total herd has fallen from 4.7 to 3.6 million.
Deer numbers have shrunk by a million to about 750,000, yet venison revenues have grown slightly.
The meat sector has done a credible job of generating more value from less volume.
But is it enough?
Behind those impressive numbers are worrying signs.
A report from the industry body Beef+Lamb, released in September, showed that farm profit was forecast to decrease 7.4% to an average of just $45,200 per farm. That’s a whole lot of effort for very little return.
Since then, Beef + Lamb has released its mid-season update showing profitability had improved significantly, but it was still challenging for farmers, “as our revised forecast is 7% below the five-year average. Revenue is up 11.5%, while total farm expenditure is estimated to increase 3.8%.”
Once a miracle fibre, fulfilling half of New Zealand’s exports, wool has been displaced by synthetic alternatives and is struggling for relevance.
Since 2004 the export value of carpets and wool products has dropped by two-thirds. Every summer we see the tragic sight of wool fleeces discarded for want of buyers.
With consumption falling among our traditional trading partners due to health and environmental concerns, can New Zealand’s red meat sector flourish again?
“I think New Zealand sheep and beef farms have got an amazing story to tell, creating incredible products and doing amazing things for the environment and for their communities,” Nick Rowe, Innovation Manager at Silver Fern Farms, said.