New Zealand red meat industry’s first Dragon’s Den winner announced

AgResearch senior scientist Renyu Zhang won the inaugural Meat Industry Association's Dragon's Den. Photo / Meat Industry Association

An innovative idea for transforming mechanically deboned meat into a meat flake for seasoning has taken top honours in the Meat Industry Association’s first-ever Dragon’s Den competition.

Renyu Zhang, a senior scientist with AgResearch, has been named the winner of the inaugural contest, which challenged Kiwis to develop ground-breaking ideas to advance New Zealand’s red meat processing industry.

Zhang’s “umamification” plan for mechanicallydeboned meat outlined a novel process to transform the lower-value product into a meat flake with high umami (savoury flavour), which would be stable at room temperature and have uses as a protein enhancer and snack food.

A total of 42 entries were received, with Zhang beating four other finalists to secure a prize of up to $10,000 to develop a business case and progress the idea into a research project.

Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, said the high calibre of entries made selecting the five finalists and ultimately the winner challenging.

“The competition recognised that many people have transformative ideas but may lack the resources to bring them to life,” she said.

“We sought bold, innovative concepts in meat industry research and development that align with the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling export value.”

While all the finalists deserved credit, Karapeeva said Zhang’s idea stood out both for the innovative process proposed and the likelihood of global industry interest in such a product.

Zhang said he was pleased to win the competition and get an opportunity to take the project to the next stage.

“I’m honoured to win this inaugural Dragon’s Den event, and grateful to MIA for this opportunity,” he said.

“We have exciting opportunities to turn low-value streams from the meat industry into high-value, uniquely Kiwi products that can strengthen our global presence and add to our unique Kiwi taste profile.

“I look forward to working with industry partners to bring this vision to life.”

The Dragon’s Den final took place at the joint AgResearch-MIA Meat Innovation Workshop in Palmerston North on March 11.

Contestants each had five minutes to pitch their ideas to the judging panel, followed by five minutes of Q&A with the judges and audience.

The judging panel featured industry leaders, Sirma Karapeeva; Andrew Clark, investment manager, Ministry for Primary Industries sustainable food and fibre team; Steve Cartwright, business manager healthcare, ANZCO Foods; and Bruce Fyfe, general manager commercial, Auckland Meat Processors.

Dragon’s Den finalists

AgResearch senior scientist, and Meat Industry Association Dragon's Den winner, Renyu Zhang. Photo / Meat Industry Association
Spray chill optimisation

Using machine learning to train spray chillers and optimise automated processing of carcasses.

Led by Frank Phillips from Fulcrum NZ Ltd and supported by his colleagues Kev O’Reilly and Paul Nalder.

Umamification of MDM - Winner

Novel process to transform MDM into a meat flake for seasoning.

The flake would have high umami, be room temperature stable, and have uses as a protein enhancer and snack food.

Led by Renyu Zhang from AgResearch Limited.

Nutrient enriched meat

Mixing meat and organs to produce foods for the elderly, athletes, and women into consumer-friendly formats.

Led by Carolina Realini from AgResearch Limited.

Mycelium-enhanced Hybrid Meat

Mixing meat with mushroom mycelium, using dairy byproducts to produce a hybrid product rich in dietary fibre and with reduced fat and cholesterol.

Led by Maya Tangestani from Mara Bio

AI mapping of organ meats

Using AI to design novel nutritional products, high in nutrients and low in production costs. Based on hyperspec mapping of organs.

Led by Christine Tash and Yash Dixit of AgResearch Limited.


