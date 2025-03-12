Renyu Zhang, a senior scientist with AgResearch, has been named the winner of the inaugural contest, which challenged Kiwis to develop ground-breaking ideas to advance New Zealand’s red meat processing industry.
Zhang’s “umamification” plan for mechanicallydeboned meat outlined a novel process to transform the lower-value product into a meat flake with high umami (savoury flavour), which would be stable at room temperature and have uses as a protein enhancer and snack food.
A total of 42 entries were received, with Zhang beating four other finalists to secure a prize of up to $10,000 to develop a business case and progress the idea into a research project.
Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, said the high calibre of entries made selecting the five finalists and ultimately the winner challenging.
Zhang said he was pleased to win the competition and get an opportunity to take the project to the next stage.
“I’m honoured to win this inaugural Dragon’s Den event, and grateful to MIA for this opportunity,” he said.
“We have exciting opportunities to turn low-value streams from the meat industry into high-value, uniquely Kiwi products that can strengthen our global presence and add to our unique Kiwi taste profile.
“I look forward to working with industry partners to bring this vision to life.”
The Dragon’s Den final took place at the joint AgResearch-MIA Meat Innovation Workshop in Palmerston North on March 11.
Contestants each had five minutes to pitch their ideas to the judging panel, followed by five minutes of Q&A with the judges and audience.
The judging panel featured industry leaders, Sirma Karapeeva; Andrew Clark, investment manager, Ministry for Primary Industries sustainable food and fibre team; Steve Cartwright, business manager healthcare, ANZCO Foods; and Bruce Fyfe, general manager commercial, Auckland Meat Processors.
Dragon’s Den finalists
Spray chill optimisation
Using machine learning to train spray chillers and optimise automated processing of carcasses.
Led by Frank Phillips from Fulcrum NZ Ltd and supported by his colleagues Kev O’Reilly and Paul Nalder.