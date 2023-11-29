You may know how to cook a steak but do you know how to pair it with duck fat chips, peppercorn sauce, and a couple of crumbed and deep-fried eggs?
Check out this rather elevated take on a pub standard as Silver Fern Farms shares this mouth-watering recipe with The Country.
Silver Fern Farms says the rib-eye cut works best with this recipe.
“[It’s] made for real steak lovers, promising bold beef flavour and natural grass-fed marbling.”
Meat type
Beef
Preparation time
15 minutes
Cooking time
11-30 minutes
Serves
Two
Beef rib-eye steak with duck fat chips
Ingredients
1 pack Silver Fern Farms Beef Rib-Eye Steak
2 small eggs
2 potatoes, cut into chips
100g duck fat
6 crushed peppercorns
2 Tbsp brandy
¾ cup beef stock
Worcestershire sauce
Parsley, chopped
White vinegar
Panko breadcrumbs
Method
Preheat oven to 220C.
Remove Silver Fern Farms Beef Rib-Eye Steak from the fridge and packaging and allow it to bloom at room temperature for 10 mins. Coat with oil and season with salt and pepper.
Dry potatoes with a paper towel.
Heat the duck fat in a heavy pan until smoking. Add chips; be careful not to crowd the pan.
Place the pan into the oven.
Turn every 10 mins until golden. Season with salt and keep warm.
Bring a pan to medium heat, and cook beef for 3-4 mins each side.
Remove from heat, cover loosely, and allow to rest for 5 minutes before carving across the grain.
In the same pan, add peppercorns and deglaze with brandy.
Add beef stock letting it reduce to a syrupy sauce, then add cream and reduce to a sauce consistency.
Season with sea salt and Worcestershire sauce, sprinkle with parsley.
Meanwhile, bring a large pan of water to boil, and add vinegar to taste.
Ladle eggs into the water. When set, place eggs in a bowl of ice water to stop cooking.
Once cold, remove from water and place on a paper towel.
Crumb the eggs and deep fry just before serving.
Serve beef with duck fat chips, deep-fried eggs, and sauce.