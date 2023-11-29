29 Nov, 2023 02:52 AM 2 mins to read

Beef rib-eye steak with duck fat chips. Photo / Silver Fern Farms

You may know how to cook a steak but do you know how to pair it with duck fat chips, peppercorn sauce, and a couple of crumbed and deep-fried eggs?

Check out this rather elevated take on a pub standard as Silver Fern Farms shares this mouth-watering recipe with The Country.

Silver Fern Farms says the rib-eye cut works best with this recipe.

“[It’s] made for real steak lovers, promising bold beef flavour and natural grass-fed marbling.”

Meat type

Beef

Preparation time

15 minutes

Cooking time

11-30 minutes

Serves

Two

Beef rib-eye steak with duck fat chips

Ingredients

1 pack Silver Fern Farms Beef Rib-Eye Steak

2 small eggs

2 potatoes, cut into chips

100g duck fat

6 crushed peppercorns

2 Tbsp brandy

¾ cup beef stock

Worcestershire sauce

Parsley, chopped

White vinegar

Panko breadcrumbs

Method

Preheat oven to 220C.

Remove Silver Fern Farms Beef Rib-Eye Steak from the fridge and packaging and allow it to bloom at room temperature for 10 mins. Coat with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Dry potatoes with a paper towel.

Heat the duck fat in a heavy pan until smoking. Add chips; be careful not to crowd the pan.

Place the pan into the oven.

Turn every 10 mins until golden. Season with salt and keep warm.

Bring a pan to medium heat, and cook beef for 3-4 mins each side.

Remove from heat, cover loosely, and allow to rest for 5 minutes before carving across the grain.

In the same pan, add peppercorns and deglaze with brandy.

Add beef stock letting it reduce to a syrupy sauce, then add cream and reduce to a sauce consistency.

Season with sea salt and Worcestershire sauce, sprinkle with parsley.

Meanwhile, bring a large pan of water to boil, and add vinegar to taste.

Ladle eggs into the water. When set, place eggs in a bowl of ice water to stop cooking.

Once cold, remove from water and place on a paper towel.

Crumb the eggs and deep fry just before serving.

Serve beef with duck fat chips, deep-fried eggs, and sauce.