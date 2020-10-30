Rabobank Best of The Country - October 31, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank wine analyst Hayden Higgins, for a look at the bank's Q4 Wine Quarterly Report.

This week's top interviews are:

Chloe Swarbrick:

We asked New Zealand's most urban MP what she thought of farming and what she thought regenerative agriculture actually was?

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

The leading farming academic said the suggestion that New Zealand could move to clover-based organic and regenerative agriculture needed serious thought before any change was made.

Thomas Macdonald:

The GM of Milk Supply for the burgeoning Spring Sheep Milk Company talked about opening an office in China and the prospects of a $250 million industry by 2024.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's wine analyst reviewed the bank's Q4 Wine Quarterly Report which saw Kiwi winemakers reap the rewards of a northern hemisphere Covid lockdown with export volume up 10.7 per cent and value up 9.7 per cent year on year.

Damien O'Connor:

Last time we chatted to the Minister of Agriculture it was gloves off on the eve of the election. Now it's time to kiss and make up and look forward to a centrist government for all New Zealanders (including farmers). Plus we looked at the latest M.bovis numbers and a lifeline for the live cattle export industry.

