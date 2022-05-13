Rabobank Best of The Country: May 14, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to 1995 NZ Sharemilker of the Year Lawrence Field, about the Rabobank Financial Skills Workshops he now facilitates.

On with the show:

Blair "Blocka" Drysdale:

We caught up with one of the stars of last week's Country Calendar episode and we put to bed rumours of pay-per-view appearances on one of New Zealand's most popular television programmes. He also talked about his pre-show anxiety and why farmers should say yes if they're asked to be on the show.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader launched his Alternative "Real Change" Budget where he planned to boost defence spending and the age of eligibility for National Super while slashing wasteful government spending.

Lawrence Field:

We talked to the 1995 NZ Sharemilker of the Year about the Rabobank Financial Skills Workshops he's facilitating these days in his current capacity as a celebrity farm accountant! To find out more about the workshops and to register your interest, visit the Rabobank website and select Client Councils under the Community tab.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist said when it comes to food costs "you ain't seen nothing yet New Zealand".

Peter Nation:

We caught up with the chief executive of Fieldays (which has shifted this year from June to Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3, 2022) about not braving the chilly winter mornings, thick fog causing flight delays, longer days, better weather, and a good opportunity to do some Christmas shopping!

