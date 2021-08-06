Rabobank Best of The Country - August 7, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank Global Strategist Michael Every, about how New Zealand is faring in a Covid-challenged world.

This week's top interviews were:

Ray Grubb:

The Chairman of Fish and Game NZ commented on why he reckoned Roger Douglas got it wrong in the 1980s and why his organisation wanted to work with farmers in the 2020s to clean up our waterways.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered Dame Lisa Carrington, the latest poll, whether she's a pragmatist or a populist, her response to the Groundswell protests, opening the borders to RSE workers, a poll on New Zealand's name and whether she was indeed an "Accidental PM".

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on the latest GDT auction (down 1 per cent, WMP -3.8 per cent) and whether the $8 milk price was looking increasingly under threat for the 21/22 season. Plus, we floated the idea of a new "Milk Maiden" for Fonterra.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Singapore-based Global Strategist (almost) shed his hitherto alarmist name tag to say in a Covid-challenged world, with many dark clouds on the horizon, New Zealand was well placed to prosper, with food at the top of the shopping list for many countries.

Simon Bridges:

The former National Party leader previewed his soon-to-be-released book "National Identity" and we asked if this was the first step on the journey back to his old job? He also commented on the Groundswell protests and why he reckoned Labour was reactive rather than proactive.

