Rabobank Best of The Country - July 31, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Sydney-based senior agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy, to find out more about record-high world fertiliser prices.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr William Rolleston:

From the where are they now files, we catch up with former President of Federated Farmers to talk about why New Zealand should be manufacturing its own Covid vaccine. Plus, we asked for his response to the Groundswell protests.

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and former VC of Massey University is a food and fibre expert. We looked at the government's response to the Covid crisis and whether it was moving too quickly on regulatory and environmental reforms.

Kate Scott:

We caught up a 2018 Nuffield Scholar and a Central Otago-based Resource Management Planner who encouraged all folk with a rural bent to apply for the 2022 intake.

Winston Peters:

Was Jacinda Ardern truly was an "accidental Prime Minister?" We asked the man who put her there. We also asked if Roger Douglas was visionary or a villain and whether the Aussies got the economic reforms of the 1980s right, when we didn't?

