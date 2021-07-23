Rabobank Best of The Country - July 24, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Taupō dairy farmer

Graham Law, who recently attended Rabobank's inaugural financial skills workshop.

This week's top interviews were:

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer said farmers needed plenty of resilience in the face of flooding and a flood of regulatory demands from government.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics said, shock/horror, organic farming can be bad for consumers and the environment. Plus, she shed a very public tear over the Groundswell protest.

Graham Law:

The Taupō dairy farmer is also a member of the Rabobank Upper North Island Client Council. He recently attended the inaugural financial skills workshop in Taupō. Funded by the bank's Client Councils, the New Zealand workshops were also open to non-clients and there was no cost for participants to attend.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural commentator, like Jacqueline Rowarth, had a tear in his eye last Friday over the Groundswell protests.

Chris Russell:

We tracked down our Australian correspondent in Western Australia where things were going better than in his home state of NSW.

Graeme Williams:

The East Coast farmer (of sorts) and bush poet had put pen to paper in a plea to Jacinda Ardern to look out for farmers.

