Pumpkin price plunge good news for consumers – not growers

RNZ
Ben Buchanan, general manager of Foodstuffs North Island supplier Unearthed Produce, is pleased to see the pumpkin harvest rebound this year. Photo / Foodstuffs

By RNZ

A bountiful crop of pumpkins this year means prices have fallen, great news for consumers but not the best for growers.

Stats NZ’s latest data shows pumpkin prices were down 57% in June compared with the same month last year.

Foodstuffs North Island’s head of meat and produce, Brigit Corson, said whole crown pumpkins, one of New Zealand’s most popular varieties with its large size, offered a huge amount of value for customers.

“It’s fantastic to see pumpkins back on the shelf at great prices for Kiwis. Cyclone Gabrielle wiped out a lot of the crop in 2023 and they were in short supply, leading to higher-than-normal prices.

“This year has been the complete opposite, with amazing growing conditions delivering huge yields, resulting in pumpkins at large sizes, so one pumpkin is going to go a very long way.”

Corson said prices depend on the size of pumpkin, but prices range from $2.99 to $4.99 a kilogram.

She said while good buying for the consumer, the bountiful crop does mean prices are down for growers.

“Produce is all about supply and demand, so there has been more for growers to sell but at a lower price, that’s how the market works.”

At Unearthed Produce, a local supplier of pumpkin for Foodstuffs North Island’s stores, general manager Ben Buchanan said it was pleasing to see the crop rebound after last year’s weather events affected the growing season.

“Pumpkins are highly dependent on natural environmental factors and prevailing growing conditions.

“With this year’s great growing conditions including an optimal combination of heat, sunlight and timely rain, we’ve achieved solid pumpkin yields and there’s good supply across New Zealand.”

- RNZ


