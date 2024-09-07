He grew the largest beefsteak tomatoes that I had ever seen!

When I was compiling a few of the old articles on whitebaiting, I felt deeply saddened to read article after article about people of all ages, men, women, and children, who had lost their lives while whitebaiting.

So, if you are whitebaiting this season, please be safe, whitebait with a friend and hopefully you will catch enough for a few fritters, tucked inside a couple of slices of bread - delicious!

Decrease in whitebait.

The Canterbury Rivers.

Closed season wanted.

[By telegraph — own correspondent.]

New Zealand Herald, October 19, 1923

The decrease of whitebait in Canterbury rivers was discussed by the Council of the North Canterbury Acclimatisation Society.

Mr E. F. Stead said efforts should be made to reinstate whitebait in the Avon and the Heathcote.

Whitebait could be obtained and liberated fairly well up in reaches.

Professor Blunt said it has been shown that the greater the quantity of polluting matter that was deposited in a stream, the less fish would go up it to spawn.

Whitebaiters at the mouth of the Kai Iwi Stream. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mr. Stead said, if whitebaiting was stopped and whitebait were liberated in the upper reaches, good results, he was convinced, would be obtained.

Professor Speight said very little was known about the whitebait’s habits.

In some years whitebait did not go up the West Coast rivers, although there was no pollution there.

It was decided to suggest to the Marine Department that there should be a closed season for whitebaiting in the Avon at least.

“Whitebaiting hope”

It dies sometimes.

A story of the river.

Wanganui Chronicle, September 28, 1931

This is the whitebait season - the season of high hope!

There is probably only one other expedition which man sets forth which reveals his hopes so prominently in the preparations — collecting wild honey from bees of the bush.

In whitebaiting just as in honey collecting, a man sallies forth with at least two billies or jars.

His wife doesn’t think much of him if he takes less.

Every move he makes is charged with hope.

One Wanganui man was so fully imbued with prospects for a week-end whitebaiting effort that it worried him all through the night.

He was to meet a co-fisherman at 5 a.m. He got up at three, prepared the billies, three in number, looked to his nets and did all the sundry odd jobs necessary for an undertaking of the sort.

He and his friend went, they fished, they joked at first, they saw the sunrise, they heard the birds of spring singing — but the river was muddy.

At noon high hopes of the morn were like the green leaves Byron tells of in his poem on the Battle of Waterloo.

The trees along the river “waved above them green leaves, dewy with Nature’s tear-drops as they passed.”

They came home with two fish.

According to pre-arrangement they took half the spoils each and went to wives with tales of lost hope, of a muddy river and appetites that thought more of “good old ham and eggs than of whitebait anyway.”

They had their ham and eggs; one with the consoling thought that the death of whitebaiting hope was not like the demise of the sort which preceded a search for honey.

That usually passed away to the dictates of a sting or two which even the blue-bag could not cope with.

Still hope, so Pope said, “springs eternal in the human breast,“ and whitebaiting hope, everyone supposes, is like any other variety man knows about.

The tale of Don Higgins and the lamprey in the Northern Advocate, 1947. Image / Papers Past

Went Whitebaiting, Caught A Lamprey

Northern Advocate, October 11, 1947

Don Higgins, a Whangarei Boys’ High School pupil, went whitebaiting during the lunch hour yesterday.

He caught very few whitebait.

What he did succeed in catching however, was a 15in. lamprey eel, a species which is now very rare in Whangarei waters.

The specimen was of a lightish-brown colour and had a number of small holes along its side serving as gills.

Underneath the body was the sucking mouth.

Lampreys are widely distributed throughout the world, and in New Zealand, where they usually run up streams at the same time as whitebait.

They were very much relished by the Maoris, who used to catch them by means of flax fish traps.

- Source: Papers Past



