The whitebait season is underway and runs until October 30.
My late grandfather was a seasoned whitebaiter and I remember seeing him in his shed leading up to whitebait season making repairs to his net.
That would be over 50 years ago, and I always remember him telling me he used to catch so much whitebait, that after sharing it around with friends, anything that started to spoil (not much room in the icebox in their fridge) he used to dig a trench and bury it.
After a few months of rotting in the ground, he would plant his tomato plants on top.
He grew the largest beefsteak tomatoes that I had ever seen!
When I was compiling a few of the old articles on whitebaiting, I felt deeply saddened to read article after article about people of all ages, men, women, and children, who had lost their lives while whitebaiting.
So, if you are whitebaiting this season, please be safe, whitebait with a friend and hopefully you will catch enough for a few fritters, tucked inside a couple of slices of bread - delicious!
He and his friend went, they fished, they joked at first, they saw the sunrise, they heard the birds of spring singing — but the river was muddy.
At noon high hopes of the morn were like the green leaves Byron tells of in his poem on the Battle of Waterloo.
The trees along the river “waved above them green leaves, dewy with Nature’s tear-drops as they passed.”
They came home with two fish.
According to pre-arrangement they took half the spoils each and went to wives with tales of lost hope, of a muddy river and appetites that thought more of “good old ham and eggs than of whitebait anyway.”
They had their ham and eggs; one with the consoling thought that the death of whitebaiting hope was not like the demise of the sort which preceded a search for honey.