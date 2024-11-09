Draught horses at A & P Shows

To the Editor.

Hawke’s Bay Tribune, June 27, 1912

Sir, — Permit me to refer to the A. and P. meeting on the 21st and your very interesting article appearing in your issue of 25th inst.

When Mr. Campbell (Havelock North) brought up the subject of veterinary inspection at shows I construed his meaning as follows: “If you are to have our horses examined at shows, let such examination be conducted on approved lines, and not in the spasmodically haphazard manner as at present.”

I am sure Mr. Campbell will have the hearty co-operation of every breeder of draught horses in the Dominion.

The extracts read by the secretary from the writings of “Mr. McNeilage” and that gentleman’s references to the notorious “Dumfries Filly Case” have little or no bearing upon the present subject.

The Hawke's Bay Agricultural and Pastoral Show as it was at the Hastings Race course in the early 1900s.

Many of us remember Mr. McNeilage’s opinions of Principal McCall, when he rejected that famous entire for roaring at the first Glasgow stallion show at which veterinary inspection was in force; also his reference to the “tail” horse at the late Mr. David Riddell’s presentation and how unfortunate it was “Mr. Riddell” was not selected often as judge of draught horses at shows; also his (Mr. McNulagi’s) latest athema on the state the present day judges had brought the Clydesdale breed to in Scotland.

You are right, Mr. Reakes bill provides for the rejected stallions.

Still this is a vexed question in Victoria.

Whatever A. and P. Societies do as to veterinary inspection at shows, it is to be sincerely hoped that all A. and P. Societies, in the North Island at any rate, will stick to their present prize schedule “draught horse,” and open no class for any rival breed societies.

The small man on the land should be able (as he is at present) to compete at any show, without first having to enter his horse in a breed society stud book.

Let such societies conduct their system of boycott, as they think fit.

But it will be time for the Government to interfere should A. and P. societies attempt to countenance such a pernicious practice. — I am, etc.,

Walter P. Archibald.

June 26, 1912.

Northern A. and P. Shows

Northern Advocate, March 11, 1933

Northland Field Days at Dargaville draws a big crowd. Photo / John Stone

It has given us pleasure to be able to report the success that has attended various agricultural and pastoral shows held in the North during the opening months of this year.

Such shows are of incalculable value in a territory which depends almost entirely upon the primary industries for its success.

They are at once educational and inspirational, and, more than almost anything else, they form an index to the capacity of the land and its farmers.

In a time of stress such as primary producers are experiencing, it speaks volumes for their courage and determination to see things through that they should have provided so many entries for the various classes at the different shows.

We are glad to hear that the show to be held next week by the Whangarei A. and P. Society promises to be of a very fine character, thus forming the coping-stone to the A. and P. edifice erected by the other societies throughout Northland.

So long as farmers manifest interest in agricultural and pastoral shows, and enter into friendly rivalry with their neighbours, there need be no fear for the welfare of our primary industries, so far as development is concerned.

Three more A. and P. Shows abandoned

(P.A.) Palmerston N., Jan. 8.

Wanganui Chronicle, January 9, 1948

In view of the infantile paralysis epidemic, the Feilding, Pahiatua and Horowhenua A. and P. Associations have decided to abandon their annual shows, which are due to be held on dates this month and in February.

Ram fairs are being held as usual.

- Source: Papers Past



