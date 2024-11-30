Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.
Pig farming in the 1930s was starting to make traction and was set to be the industry that would work hand in hand with the dairy industry, helping many a dairy farmer stay afloat in rather tough financial times. Films were being produced on pig farming for educational purposes and it was hoped this would lead to an opportunity for New Zealand to expand its export trade. Lord Bledisloe was a sympathiser of the rural community and even paid tribute to the New Zealand farmers for their way of thinking outside the square.
Feilding Star, March 25, 1930
Lord Bledisloe’s sympathetic interest
At the Empire Farming Conference, Lord Bledisloe revealed himself as a sympathiser with the rural community in their present difficulties and paid tribute to the courageous manner in which the New Zealand farmer faced such troubles. He stressed the value of an interchange of thought on farming matters in various parts of the Empire, and also the need for uniformity in the marketing of primary products. His excellency asked what had become of the pig industry in New Zealand.