As an old pig producer, he was intensely interested in the subject, and he hoped to learn that swine husbandry was being developed as an important side of farming. Referring to plant research work at Aberystwyth, he said that experience had led the authorities to believe that the soil and climate in certain parts of New Zealand would raise herbage plants for seed purposes to provide possibly all parts of the world with high-quality seeds. This might result in the development of a healthy business between the agriculturalists of New Zealand and those of the Motherland and other British Dominions.

Pig farming in the 1930s started to become more profitable than dairy farming. Photo / George Heard

New Zealand Herald, September 28, 1937

Pig industry value to Southland

The opinion that Southland was one of the best pig districts in New Zealand was expressed by Mr T McMath, at a meeting of pig breeders in Invercargill. “Pigs,” Mr McMath said, “are going to be the making of Southland, and there is probably more profit in them than in dairy farming. They will certainly help the dairy farmer to carry on, as dairying and pig breeding go hand in hand. “Mr M J Scott, superintendent of the pig industry, said that there were three vital points to be kept in mind in pig farming, and they were to keep the pigs clean, to feed cheaply and to feed well.

Pig farming was becoming popular in the 1930s and keeping them well fed was an important priority.

Wairarapa Times-Age, October 3, 1940

Interest in pig farming

“Already interest is being displayed in the possibilities of pig farming, and inquiries are coming in for small farms suitable for this purpose,” said Mr G J Leech (president) at the annual meeting of the Canterbury-Westland branch of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand. Mr Leech mentioned the sale of one farm near the city comprising 56 acres. The purchaser is now converting the property into a pig farm on most modern lines. With everything well laid out and designed to carry from 60 to 70 sows with an annual output of 1500 baconers.

“I prophesy that before long the possibilities of successful pig farming in Canterbury will be fully realised and a keen demand set in for farm properties suitable for this purpose,” said Mr Leech.

