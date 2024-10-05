This statement is misleading and deceptive — as the sheep farmers whose attention is called to it keep a description of sheep that carry fleeces of wool, at the time when dipping must be done, which requires at least 800 gallons to dip 1000 sheep, mixed sizes.
If all are large sheep 900 gallons will be required, and at that all dip water from the draining pens must be returned to the dip.
The cost in No.1 Formula would be 40s per 1000 sheep, and not as stated 22s 6d.
The cost in No 2 Formula would be 32s per 1000 sheep dipping, and not as stated 22s 6d.
If the maker of the dip fluid means merino sheep, or shorn sheep, as costing 45s per 2000 sheep dipping, then I have no objection to his statement.
I am, etc.,
John Holden.
Why sheep dipping fails
Excerpt from a Waipawa Mail supplement, December 9, 1921
Why is it that so many sheep farmers in New Zealand persistently and consistently neglect the dipping of their sheep?
It is well known that this is as important as the feeding of them.
“It is estimated that in New Zealand approximately £180,000 is spent annually dipping sheep to control keds and lice.”
This amount does not include labour costs, depreciation in wool, or losses due to deaths following dipping.
“From what knowledge we possess of the control and eradication of these parasites it is possible to state that by a combined effort freedom from lice and keds could be achieved in one year with a total expenditure of not more than three times the amount that is at present being spent every year. In arriving at this conclusion we have considered the possible value of dipping in preventing attacks by blow flies but are not satisfied that it is all effective.”
The report consists of a review of the present knowledge of the life history of the sheep ked (tick) and its control, and certain data which have been collected during an investigation by the entomological and veterinary departments of the college.
The regulations regarding the dipping of sheep which are enforced by the Live Stock Division of The Department of Agriculture are not only in the interests of the sheep but are also intended to protect careful owners of sheep who recognise the necessity of keeping their stock in good order.
Sheep ticks and lice are easily spread from an infected sheep to a clean sheep and unless the sheep are dipped a farmer may find that, through no fault of his own, ticks and lice may have spread to his flock from a neighbouring flock which has not been dipped.