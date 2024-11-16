Foot and Mouth Disease.

Serious reports from Germany.

Berlin, Aug. 17

Hawke’s Bay Tribune, August 18, 1911

The number of farms affected by foot and mouth disease is 7669.

This, in combination with the scarcity of fodder, gives rise to the apprehension that there will be a slaughter of cattle.

The Government are considering the questions of the reduction of railway rates on fodder and the possible importation of fodder from abroad.

Two Boys infected

London, Jan. 8.

Wanganui Chronicle, January 16, 1924

Two boys living at Glasglow are believed to be suffering from foot and mouth disease.

Their tongues are swollen and ulcerated.

Doctors consider that it is possible they have been infected from milk.

“It has been established that foot and mouth disease can affect human beings,” said Dr. Armstrong, Director-General of Public Health.

“The possibility of the disease being conveyed by the milk of infected animals, seems eminently reasonable and possible, but we have no exact knowledge as to whether it has ever been so conveyed.

“Fortunately, we have had no direct experience of foot and mouth disease in Australia. There has never been a case here.”

Foot and mouth disease.

Preventing introduction.

[By Telegraph.—Press Association]

New Zealand Herald, July 26, 1928

The danger of foot and mouth disease was discussed at the annual conference of The New Zealand Farmers’ Union to-day.

The following remit was carried:—“That all precautions against the introduction of foot and mouth disease should not be relaxed in any way.”

“A terrible thing”

Scientist’s Warning Against Foot and Mouth Disease

Palmerston N., Jan. 29.

Stratford Evening Post, January 31, 1935

“Foot and mouth disease is a terrible thing. We should not take any risks with it,” said Mr. T. L. Lancaster, head of the Auckland University College Botany Department, in an interview to-day.

“We have the finest stock in the world “ Mr. Lancaster added.

“Jersey Island has maintained the quality of its cattle without importing fresh blood for hundreds of years. There seems to be a firmly planted idea in this country that new stock must be imported, when all that is required is breeding along the right lines.”

There was a good deal of mystery attached to foot and mouth disease, and more research work into its origin was required.

The cause of foot and mouth disease had not been firmly established, but it might be due to micro-organisms so tiny that they could not be detected.

“When in England I heard of the effects of foot and mouth disease, and I do not think New Zealand should remove the present embargo. I am strongly against its removal. Farmers are struggling under heavy burdens now without having another added to their load.

“We have introduced red deer into this country, and they have multiplied with rapidity. If they contracted foot and mouth disease from some source we would never stamp it out. As there is so much rugged country occupied by these animals, isolation of these areas, as adopted in England would be impossible. Then again we are a small and relatively poor community. The benefits to be obtained from the introduction of new stock are unworthy of consideration when consideration is given to the risk of having an outbreak of the disease.”

- Source: Papers Past



