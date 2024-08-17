



One story from the Bay of Plenty Times records the incredible journey of Scottie as he made his way back to the farm in 1921.

Meanwhile, another dog’s loyalty to his canine companion was so impressive that it was mentioned by the Minister of Internal Affairs, as reported by the NZ Herald in 1939.

Remarkable achievement

BY COLLIE DOG

Bay of Plenty Times, February 25, 1921

The remarkable achievement of a collie dog came under notice the other day.

Mr. Edwin Appleton, of Herbert (Otago) recently sold his farm.

He had a collie dog named “Scottie,” aged twelve years — one that he had raised from a pup.

He dispatched “Scottie” by rail to Christchurch, in the meantime going to Dunedin to transact some business there.

The Bay of Plenty Times reported on Scottie's incredible journey in 1921. Image / Papers Past

Two days after the arrival of the collie at New Brighton it disappeared.

Mr. Appleton was much concerned about the loss of his favourite dog, and after visiting the North Island, he returned to Herbert on the off-chance that it might have turned up.

When he arrived at the farm the dog was there to greet him, and its joy was unbounded.

From inquiries it would seem that “Scottie” took 94 days to get back from New Brighton to Herbert — a distance of over 200 miles.

He had to go right into the city of Christchurch to get on to the main South road, and it was necessary for him to swim four rivers and numerous creeks to return.

The dog had never been north of Herbert previously.

It shows the wonderful instinct of this breed.

Dog’s sagacity

New Zealand Herald, December 21, 1939

The remarkable sagacity of a dog belonging to the State game farm at Ngongotaha- was mentioned by the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Hon. W. E. Parry.

After two dogs had been away from the farm for several days, one returned in a very lean and miserable condition, with a bone in his mouth.

When it saw that it had been noticed, the dog ran up the hill at the back of the farm and a man who followed found the other dog caught in a bush by a branch which had become wedged in its collar.

The dog with the bone had given it to its mate, and the extraordinary feature was that this was always its custom when the imprisoned dog was occasionally chained up at his kennel.

Mr. Parry said the incident should warn dog-owners not to allow their animals into the bush when wearing a collar.

- Source: Papers Past



