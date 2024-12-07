Its ingenuity lies in the fact that only when the wire is touched does the current flow along it, and the shock received by the animal, although harmless, is sufficient to discourage it from trying to get through the fence.
A small herd of cows was driven on to a square of paddock surrounded with a single length of barbed wire attached to the electric controller.
Hay was distributed along the outside of the wire, but after one or two attempts to circumvert the wire the cows ignored the hay and cropped the grass in the enclosure.
Pigs and sheep, tested with a 2-wire system, quickly learned not to attempt to escape from the enclosure.
The inventor claims that a single battery will operate one of these units along 10 miles of fencing for three months.
Human beings experience only a mild shock when they touch the wire.
Demonstration of electric fencing
Northland Age, November 30, 1938
A very interesting field day was held by the Kaitaia Young Farmers Club and friends at Mr. Sutton’s farm on Saturday.
Mr. J. Donnelly demonstrated and explained in detail the erection and the working of an electric fence.
Plain or barbed wire may be used, barbed wire being the more effective.
In the House to-day, Mr. W. J. Broadfoot (Opp., Waitomo), in an urgent question to the Minister of Customs, asked if he would see that the permits were issued to allow 14-gauge two-strand barbed wire to be imported to enable adequate supplies for electric fencing to be available for the farming community.
The Hon W. Nash replying, said that barbed wire was manufactured locally, but when supplies were inadequate the necessary permission was granted for importation if it were available overseas.
The question of electric fencing was under consideration, and if it proved practicable and satisfactory farmers would receive all the assistance possible in this direction.