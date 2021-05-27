Otago Regional Council to monitor winter grazing practices from air

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The Otago Regional Council will take to the skies this week in a bid to step up its monitoring of intensive winter grazing.

The council undertakes flights each year to gain an aerial view on land use in the region and identify water quality risks.

The Government had deferred introducing some of the new regulations around intensive winter grazing, but rules preventing the expansion of intensive winter grazing still applied.

Environment Minister David Parker and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor had set expectations for improvements in winter grazing practices over the next 12 months.

Regional council compliance manager Tami Sargeant said it was as important as ever to prioritise good practice.

"It is crucial that winter grazing practices are undertaken with consideration for the environment."

That included leaving a buffer zone between stock and waterways to prevent sediment loss and protect rivers and streams, she said.

Sargeant said the council would be taking note of any high-risk sites and follow those up with an on-the-ground inspection.

Non-compliant farmers would be responded to with education and advice, or enforcement notices and prosecution.