“Part of our ethos is that we don’t believe you can be frustrated about something if you’re not willing to try being part of a solution.
“This programme is a trial, but it is a possible solution to a challenge dairy faces, and we don’t know how it will work if we don’t try.”
Dondertman said she hoped more farmers would put their hand up this year to be a host farm and help provide more opportunities for students to join the programme.
“If we invest this money into the next generation of farmers like Matthew, and at the end of the six months, they still enjoy farming and want to continue, then we have a fulltime employee, and that investment was worth it.”
Dairy Training head Hamish Hodgson said the programme was designed based on farmer feedback, with pre-employment training focused on what farmers believed new entrants to a dairy farming career should know.
“We set out to see how we can promote pathways into dairy from high school, and we formed this programme concept alongside farmers.”