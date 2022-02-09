National Shearing Circuit to go ahead, despite more disruption

Photo / File

The PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit is set to be completed, despite the cancellation of more competitions in the 2021-2022 shearing sports season.

The last two rounds of the qualifying series would normally have been held at the Rangitikei Sports Shears in Marton on February 5 and the Pahiatua Shears on February 27 and the finals at the Golden Shears on March 5.

But all three are among the now 45 shearing sports shows cancelled since the 2021-2022 season started at the beginning of October with 59 shows on the calendar.

Now, both the lambs and second-shear rounds of the Circuit will take place at the February 26 Apiti Sports Shears, held north of Feilding.

The semi-finals and final will be held a week later on March 5, at Armidale Merino Stud, near Gimmerburn, Central Otago, Circuit convener Warren White said.

It's the 50th year of the national all-breeds shearing championship, since the first presentation of its McSkimming Memorial Trophy at the Golden Shears in Masterton in 1973.

The nationwide Red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework on January 23 has caused cancellations including major South Island shows, the Otago Shears in Balclutha and the Southern Shears in Gore, along with the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti, and the Auckland Easter Show, for the third time.

Further events were cancelled in the last two days, including the Warkworth A and P Lifestyle Show north of Auckland and the Mayfield A and P Show in Canterbury, both of which were to have been held next month.

The sole-surviving Apiti Shears attracted more than 150 shearers and woolhandlers last year, but chairman Russell Knight expected barely half that this year, with all measures in place to comply with the red-light setting, including admission with Vaccine Passes only.

The events will be bracketed into three groups, with heats through to finals in each, to keep within the limits for public gatherings.

Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman Sir David Fagan said the cancellations of shows around the country was decided by their independent committees, depending on circumstances relevant to each event.

He said SSNZ was "acutely aware that none of these decisions has been taken lightly."

"There has been a vast range of factors, often different from one show to the next, and all have been very distressing situations for the committees involved and all around them."

The dilemma struck home when the New Zealand Shears, which would have been held in Te Kuiti in April, were cancelled barely a week after Fagan assumed the presidency of its show society.

Circuit representatives chairman White was determined to complete the PGG Wrightson Vetmed series, in which the first three rounds had been completed as scheduled in October-November at Alexandra (Merino), Waimate (crossbred longwool) and Christchurch (Corriedale).

The cancellation of the Rangitikei and Pahiatua Shears meant lambs were made available so that both the lamb and second-shear rounds could be staged at Apiti.

The Circuit committee accepted Merino provider Paterson's offer enabling the top 12 on points across the series to contest the finals a week later in Central Otago.

White said prize money will be paid down as far as twelfth place, helping competitors recover some of the costs of taking part, which in some cases could have amounted to over $3000 in travel and accommodation.

The winner will also have a year's free use of a leased Hyundai Santa Fe and has traditionally also been a member of the New Zealand team for the transtasman shearing and woolhandling series, which is currently on hold.