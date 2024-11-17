As part of the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch, this year’s Heartland Bank Young Auctioneers Competition took place at the start of the month.
The Heartland Young Auctioneers Competition runs for two days and is open to anyone under the age of 30.
Each contestant is asked to demonstrate their ability, first on an interview day, which tests communication skills and knowledge of the terms and conditions relating to livestock auctioneering.
On the following day, they’re tested in the live auctioneering segment, where each contestant is required to sell three pens of prime cattle.
With nine competitors, three from the North Island and six from Canterbury, they went head-to-head, gavel to gavel, testing their skills among some of the nation’s most accomplished young rural professionals.