Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Wool with Devold NZ general manager Craig Smith

The Country
2 mins to read
Devold NZ general manager Craig Smith spoke to Rowena Duncum about strengthening the wool industry. Photo / Alex Cairns

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Craig Smith, the general manager of Devold NZ, who talks about the challenges facing the wool industry and how producers can work together.

On with the show:

Craig Smith:

The general manager of Norwegian-based high-performance wool clothing brand Devold NZ looks at how wool producers can work together to present a stronger front and where the challenges lie.


Mark Patterson:

The Rural Communities Minister and Associate Minister of Agriculture is also the Minister for Wool. He talks about how his woolshed roadshows were received this year and what’s in store for the industry’s future. He also discusses readings of the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (DIRA) and Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.


Farmer Tom Martin Part One:

Our UK correspondent updates a very wet autumn, and previews next week’s Budget and the rocky path it may set UK farming on.

Farmer Tom Martin Part Two:

Farmer Tom looks at the decline in UK abattoirs — from 2500 in the 1970s, to just 203 today. Plus he updates us on how his FarmerTime initiative, connecting classrooms and working farms, is going.

Ray Roberts:

PTS Logistics chief executive on next month’s Charity Golf Tournament at Wairakei where Sam Whitelock and Christian Cullen, along with 30 teams of four, will raise money for Farmstrong on November 21. To enter a team, email nick@ptsl.co.nz.

Listen below:


Latest from The Country

