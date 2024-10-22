Devold NZ general manager Craig Smith spoke to Rowena Duncum about strengthening the wool industry. Photo / Alex Cairns

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Craig Smith, the general manager of Devold NZ, who talks about the challenges facing the wool industry and how producers can work together.

The general manager of Norwegian-based high-performance wool clothing brand Devold NZ looks at how wool producers can work together to present a stronger front and where the challenges lie.



