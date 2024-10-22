The Rural Communities Minister and Associate Minister of Agriculture is also the Minister for Wool. He talks about how his woolshed roadshows were received this year and what’s in store for the industry’s future. He also discusses readings of the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (DIRA) and Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.
Our UK correspondent updates a very wet autumn, and previews next week’s Budget and the rocky path it may set UK farming on.
Farmer Tom Martin Part Two:
Farmer Tom looks at the decline in UK abattoirs — from 2500 in the 1970s, to just 203 today. Plus he updates us on how his FarmerTime initiative, connecting classrooms and working farms, is going.
Ray Roberts:
PTS Logistics chief executive on next month’s Charity Golf Tournament at Wairakei where Sam Whitelock and Christian Cullen, along with 30 teams of four, will raise money for Farmstrong on November 21. To enter a team, email nick@ptsl.co.nz.