Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to get his thoughts on broadening and increasing the tax take.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders our trade future in Asia, broadening and increasing the tax take, why we’re sending Damien O’Connor on a trade trip, and the prospects for this afternoon’s US Presidential debate.



