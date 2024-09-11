Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks taxes

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to get his thoughts on broadening and increasing the tax take.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders our trade future in Asia, broadening and increasing the tax take, why we’re sending Damien O’Connor on a trade trip, and the prospects for this afternoon’s US Presidential debate.


Hayden Dillon:

Findex’s  Managing Partner - Accounting & Business Advisory - on why the banks are leading us on a bit of merry dance. And are some of their quoted rates “fake news”?


Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist, and former chief economist of the ANZ Bank. Today we get his take on the banks and whether the “golden age of trade” is over.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth: 

On a day when we’re getting stuck into the banks, one of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics goes in to bat for another public enemy, the supermarkets.

Peter Nation:

After nearly 30 years of involvement, the chief executive is stepping down from the helm of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society - the owner and operator of the 114 hectares of Mystery Creek Events Centre and the Fieldays event. He finishes up on December 20 this year.

Listen below:

