Federated Farmers dairy chairman Richard McIntyre talked to Jamie Mackay about rural banking on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers dairy chairman Richard McIntyre, who had a bone to pick with last week’s interview with ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson.

Richard McIntyre:

The Federated Farmers dairy chairman leads the charge on the Feds’ banking inquiry. Today he accuses the host of The Country of doing PR interviews for our biggest rural lender.

Plus, we uncover some horrendous lending rates being imposed on farmers.