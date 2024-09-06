ANZ New Zealand's chief executive Antonia Watson talked about rural banking with The Country's Jamie Mackay.

ANZ New Zealand's chief executive Antonia Watson talked about rural banking with The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with ANZ’s chief executive Antonia Watson, to ask whether farmers are getting a fair deal from their banks.

On with the show:

Antonia Watson:

We ask the chief executive of ANZ, the country’s biggest bank, with the country’s biggest rural portfolio, if farmers are getting a fair deal when it comes to risk margins for rural lending.

And is the rural and business book subsidising the more competitive residential portfolio? Is the Reserve Bank unfairly penalising banks by making them hold more capital against rural lending? How riskier is rural lending than residential?