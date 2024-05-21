British Lions vs Northland, Whangarei 1977: Opposing captains Phil Bennett (left) and Sid Going lead their sides out onto Okara Park. Photo / Northern Advocate

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with All Blacks legend Ian Kirkpatrick, who paid tribute to another All Blacks legend, his friend Sid Going.

On with the show:

Ian Kirkpatrick:

The Patron of New Zealand Rugby, All Blacks legend and farmer pays tribute to his old mate “Super Sid” Going. We also ask him what happened to all the farmers who once made up the feared All Blacks forward pack.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist who previews tomorrow’s OCR announcement and monetary policy statement. Plus we ask if the inflation settings from the Reserve Bank are too low.

Damien O’Connor:

In the absence of Agriculture spokeswoman Jo Luxton, we resurrect Labour’s Trade spokesman’s on-air career to discuss the FTA with the EU and whether Fonterra is heading in the right direction.

Roger Dickie:

A forestry investor, commentator and stalwart on the state of the industry on whether roading, harvesting and transport costs are making it uneconomic. We also ask if carbon farming is still a thing.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We asked our UK farming correspondent what he was doing starring on the BBC website and whether British farmers are playing dirty over New Zealand lamb.

Listen below:



