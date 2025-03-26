Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Christopher Luxon on Winston Peters

2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) talked to The Country's Jamie Mackay about Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters (right) today. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, along with an FTA, the RMA, and the GDP.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister accidentally ponders Winston Peters' health and diet, an Indian FTA, the Investment Summit, changes to the RMA, and a lift in GDP.

We also discuss Peters’s wanting New Zealand out of the Paris Climate Agreement and whether his war of words with Labour leader Chris Hipkins will win National the 2026 election by default.

Graham Mourie:

The former All Blacks captain is a leading figure in NZ Agribusiness.

Yesterday, he was re-elected as a director of the QEII National Trust for a third term.

Today, we talk about what he brings to the role and his corporate dairy farming career with Southern Pastures.

We also pay tribute to Grizz Wyllie.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

We ask a Central Hawkes Bay farmer, broadcaster and a founder of Fireballs Aotearoa, if he has he found his missing meteorite and his farming mojo in his semi-retirement.

And has he recovered his golfing mojo after his collapse in front of the late great Sir BJ Lochore.

Stephen Crossan:

This month’s Farmstrong farmer is a Bay of Plenty kiwifruit spraying contractor who organises the annual Dairy Farmers v Hort Growers cricket match in Te Puke to get farmers and growers off-farm for a day.

Listen below:

Save

