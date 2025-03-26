Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) talked to The Country's Jamie Mackay about Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters (right) today. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, along with an FTA, the RMA, and the GDP.

The Prime Minister accidentally ponders Winston Peters' health and diet, an Indian FTA, the Investment Summit, changes to the RMA, and a lift in GDP.

We also discuss Peters’s wanting New Zealand out of the Paris Climate Agreement and whether his war of words with Labour leader Chris Hipkins will win National the 2026 election by default.