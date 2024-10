John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort is also a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer. And his farm has certainly been in the news with the sighting of the Marakopa fugitive Tom Phillips and his three children.





Karen Morrish:

The chief executive of Apples and Pears NZ comments on the good prospects for the pip fruit industry.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ expands on the fast-tracking of the Ruataniwha Dam project. But are there other dams on the fast-track list?

Bryce McKenzie:

We catch up with one of the co-founders of Groundswell - just back from Sri Lanka and the Senior World Cup of Indoor Cricket - and ask what he was doing dodging the hard yards during the floods on his West Otago farm. Plus, we talk about the animal activists hounding flood-affected farmers. (Part two tomorrow)

