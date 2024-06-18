Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay in Tokyo, to talk about trade with Japan.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade live on the ground in Tokyo (when he eventually got there) to talk about trade with Japan and last week’s raft of announcements from the Government at Fieldays around the rural banking inquiry, He Waka Eke Noa and the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Mark Leslie:

The chief executive of Pāmu makes a belated debut on The Country. Is the nation’s largest farmer still relevant and is it providing the taxpayer with a meaningful return on investment during these tough economic times?

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent updates an early summer on his arable farm. Plus we ponder the election, Euro 24, and Wimbledon.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur talks about the Beatles, farming being out of the Emissions Trading Scheme and what do you with a problem like the Air Force 757s?

Greg Millar:

We missed him at Fieldays but we always get our man, and today it’s the National Fundraising Manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Listen below:



