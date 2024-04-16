The Country's Jamie Mackay (left) and IHC Calf and Rural Scheme national fundraising manager Greg Millar, in front of Mackay's prized homage to the charity's first patron Sir Colin Meads. Photo / Rowena Duncum

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay is joined in the studio by Greg Millar, the national fundraising manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme, to talk about what’s new with the charity and how farmers can support it.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

Today we find the former Ag Minister (now Opposition spokesman for Trade) at Bruce Bay on his bike. On the agenda is trade with India, selling farmland to foreigners and the contentious live animal export industry.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ is calling for urgent changes to the RMA to protect fruit and vegetable production. Plus, she updates the 2024 harvest season and the export prospects for kiwifruit and apples.

Greg Millar:

The national fundraising manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme joins us in the studio to discuss how farmers can donate to this wonderful charity.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent joins us from Bluegrass Country in Kentucky to talk about a good spring, the Kentucky Derby, getting bird flu from dairy cattle, an ageing farming population and Donald Trump.

