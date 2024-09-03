But he does want to improve the nation’s productivity and GDP by improving our roading infrastructure.
Farmer Tom Martin:
Our UK farming correspondent comments on the bluetongue outbreak in East Anglia and Norfolk, why Sir Brian May is going in to bat for the badgers in the battle against TB, how an arable farm is selling soil carbon credits to a Formula One team to offset their emissions, and how the autumn harvest is going.
Today we find Silver Fern Farms’ chief customer officer in Shanghai waiting to get on a bullet train to Beijing. We discuss the state of the Chinese economy, the red meat market, and why the MIA is taking over the Taste Pure Nature marketingprogramme, originally set up by Beef + Lamb NZ.
John McOviney:
Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort. Today we chew the fat over the issues of the day, including National Super, the roading infrastructure, the Chinese economy, returns for beef and lamb, and how lowering the OCR will affect the retail environment.