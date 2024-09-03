Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters talked to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters talked to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters, to find out why he doesn’t want to raise the Super age of eligibility to 67.

The Acting Prime Minister doesn’t want to lift the age of eligibility for National Super to 67, nor does he want a Capital Gains Tax.