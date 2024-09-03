Advertisement
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters on raising Super age

The Country
2 mins to read
Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters talked to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters, to find out why he doesn’t want to raise the Super age of eligibility to 67.

If you’d like to read The Country’s Pastures Past story mentioned on today’s show - about Scottie the intrepid farm dog’s 94-day journey home in 1921 - you can find it here.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Acting Prime Minister doesn’t want to lift the age of eligibility for National Super to 67, nor does he want a Capital Gains Tax.

But he does want to improve the nation’s productivity and GDP by improving our roading infrastructure.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on the bluetongue outbreak in East Anglia and Norfolk, why Sir Brian May is going in to bat for the badgers in the battle against TB, how an arable farm is selling soil carbon credits to a Formula One team to offset their emissions, and how the autumn harvest is going.

Dave Courtenay:

Today we find Silver Fern Farms’ chief customer officer in Shanghai waiting to get on a bullet train to Beijing. We discuss the state of the Chinese economy, the red meat market, and why the MIA is taking over the Taste Pure Nature marketing programme, originally set up by Beef + Lamb NZ.

John McOviney:

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort. Today we chew the fat over the issues of the day, including National Super, the roading infrastructure, the Chinese economy, returns for beef and lamb, and how lowering the OCR will affect the retail environment.

Listen below:


