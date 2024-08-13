Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Wairarapa farmer Jamie Strang on rowing across Cook Strait

The Country
2 mins to read
Jamie Mackay (left) shared the studio with another Jamie today; Wairarapa farmer Jamie Strang. Photo / Michelle Watt

Jamie Mackay (left) shared the studio with another Jamie today; Wairarapa farmer Jamie Strang. Photo / Michelle Watt

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay was joined in the studio by Jamie Strang, a 76-year-old Wairarapa farmer who rowed across Cook Strait to raise money for Farmstrong.

On with the show:

Jamie Strang:

The 76-year-old Wairarapa farmer who rowed across Cook Strait to raise money for Farmstrong, joined us in the studio. He’s also a long-time judge of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sir David Carter:

The former Minister of Agriculture and former Speaker has a new job - Chair of the Canterbury A&P Association - and he’s tasked with getting the country’s largest show back and running after the November event was initially cancelled by the now-former board.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, is now the proud aunt of an Olympian. While we’re very competitive on the global sporting stage, are we as competitive when it comes to primary production?

Todd McClay:

We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade, live from Delhi, as we attempt to strengthen our trade ties with India - the world’s most populous nation. We also discuss the end of the 30-year ban on gene technology outside the lab.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist casts a wary eye over tomorrow’s OCR announcement from the Reserve Bank. Plus, he questions whether it’s realistic, or too ambitious, for the Government to double export earnings in the next decade.

Listen below:


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country