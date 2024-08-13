Sir David Carter:

The former Minister of Agriculture and former Speaker has a new job - Chair of the Canterbury A&P Association - and he’s tasked with getting the country’s largest show back and running after the November event was initially cancelled by the now-former board.





Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, is now the proud aunt of an Olympian. While we’re very competitive on the global sporting stage, are we as competitive when it comes to primary production?

Todd McClay:

We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade, live from Delhi, as we attempt to strengthen our trade ties with India - the world’s most populous nation. We also discuss the end of the 30-year ban on gene technology outside the lab.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist casts a wary eye over tomorrow’s OCR announcement from the Reserve Bank. Plus, he questions whether it’s realistic, or too ambitious, for the Government to double export earnings in the next decade.

Listen below:



