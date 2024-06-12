This year's Christchurch Show will incorporate "traditional elements" of the A&P Show. Photo / Nathan Morton

By RNZ

The national agricultural show is back on - albeit in a slightly different format from previous years.

The Canterbury A&P Association said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with a private company to hold a 2024 event.

This year’s show, which is usually held in November, was cancelled in April because the majority of the association’s board claimed it did not have the funds to host it.

A week later, a $5 million deal with Christchurch City Council to secure the show’s future was announced.

It sparked hope 2024′s show could still be salvaged among some senior figures within the association.

In May, private company Event Hire confirmed it had sent the association a proposal to hold a “slimmed-down version” of the show.

Earlier this week, Event Hire said it was in discussions with the association, and yesterday it was announced it had reached an agreement to run “an exciting and innovative public event” called the Christchurch Show.

The Christchurch Show will incorporate “traditional elements” of the A&P Show, such as stallholders, food vendors, competitions and amusement rides.

It would be held over Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Cup and Show Week (November 14-16, 2024), association board chairman Stewart Mitchell said.

Event Hire managing director Phil Anderson said the date change aimed to broaden the show’s audience.

“Previously, the agricultural show [has been held] over the Wednesday through to the Friday, which is the public holiday for people in Canterbury,” he said.

“We’ve made the adjustment to go from Thursday to Saturday, and we’re hoping that Saturday will make it a wee bit more attractive for people potentially outside the region to come in and experience what the show feels like.”

Mitchell said separately, the A&P Association would also run some of its animal competitions and events from Wednesday through to Friday.

“We regret that with nil reserves, the compliance and financial risks for the association of running a full show in partnership with Event Hire precluded a combined event.

“However, the association welcomes the involvement of Event Hire in providing a number of fun days out for the Christchurch public on Canterbury Anniversary weekend.”

Further details would be announced in the coming weeks, he said.

Anderson said the new iteration would not depart too much from the shows of years gone by.

“It’s early days, but we definitely want to keep the elements of the A&P Show vibe - so animal experiences, tractors, there’s likely to be a smoked meat competition. There’ll be rides, food and plenty of vendors.”

The company had been involved with the show for the past three to four years so understood what was needed, he said.

Anderson declined to comment on the financial element of the new show agreement.

The Canterbury A&P Association also declined to comment further when approached by RNZ.

The majority of the association’s current board is set to depart next month.

- RNZ