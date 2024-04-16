Harassment directed at our politicians is rising and more details emerge of the aftermath of a Sydney church stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

The New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch will be cancelled this year because organisers say it’s not financially viable.

The show has been held annually by the Canterbury A&P Association at the showgrounds in Christchurch each November since 1863.

Association board chairman Stewart Mitchell said it was sad news and the show’s current business model was under review.

Mitchell said 12 months of costs but only three days of revenue was not a good model by anyone’s standards.

He said livestock judging and competitions would still be held without the public crowd, as was the case in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.