The Country

Listen to The Country online: Resources Minister Shane Jones on progress and protesters

The Country
2 mins to read
Minister for Resources Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Resources, Shane Jones, who called himself “the people’s champion” after being confronted by megaphone-wielding oil and gas protesters in Wellington.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers dairy chair and banking spokesman says more than one in five Kiwi farmers say their bank isn’t allowing them to structure their debt in the most interest-efficient way.

That’s a key finding put forward by Federated Farmers in its recent submission to Parliament’s banking inquiry.

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane, is on the warpath on the West Coast against protesters, Greenpeace, and “dim-witted creatures” who dare stand in his way, and in the way of progress.

He also has his say on the “mood of the boardroom” survey, the Dunedin Hospital and we find out the cowboy origins of his name - but does that make him a cowboy?

Todd Charteris:

Today we find the chief executive of Rabobank at the Te Mata Tennis Club (near Raglan) at the working bee for the 2024 Rabobank Good Deeds Competition winners.

We also pick his brain about next week’s OCR announcement - 25 or 50-point cut? And does he have any comments on the Federated Farmers banking inquiry?

James Hamilton:

Brandt’s branch manager at Waipukurau joins us to celebrate the 2024 Ross Shield rugby tournament on his home patch.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent previews an NRL Final for the ages. He also talks wool levies, record rains, and making flies into animal feed.

Phil Duncan:

We wrap the show with a rain watch from WeatherWatch.

Listen below:

Latest from The Country

