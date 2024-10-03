Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane, is on the warpath on the West Coast against protesters, Greenpeace, and “dim-witted creatures” who dare stand in his way, and in the way of progress.

He also has his say on the “mood of the boardroom” survey, the Dunedin Hospital and we find out the cowboy origins of his name - but does that make him a cowboy?

Todd Charteris:

Today we find the chief executive of Rabobank at the Te Mata Tennis Club (near Raglan) at the working bee for the 2024 Rabobank Good Deeds Competition winners.

We also pick his brain about next week’s OCR announcement - 25 or 50-point cut? And does he have any comments on the Federated Farmers banking inquiry?

James Hamilton:

Brandt’s branch manager at Waipukurau joins us to celebrate the 2024 Ross Shield rugby tournament on his home patch.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent previews an NRL Final for the ages. He also talks wool levies, record rains, and making flies into animal feed.

Phil Duncan:

We wrap the show with a rain watch from WeatherWatch.

Listen below:



