Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Resources, Shane Jones, who called himself “the people’s champion” after being confronted by megaphone-wielding oil and gas protesters in Wellington.
Richard McIntyre:
Federated Farmers dairy chair and banking spokesman says more than one in five Kiwi farmers say their bank isn’t allowing them to structure their debt in the most interest-efficient way.
That’s a key finding put forward by Federated Farmers in its recent submission to Parliament’s banking inquiry.