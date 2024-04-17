Resources Minister Shane Jones spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about mining on today's show. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Resources Minister Shane Jones to talk about his recent announcement on changes to coal mine consenting that will reduce barriers to extraction.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces is sitting in for the King of the Country (Christopher Luxon) who’s hustling for trade on the world stage. From dim-witted frogs to dopey dolphins, who is in his sights next? And does he want progress at any cost? We ask the Minister of Digging it Up and Damming it Up.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra’s head of co-operative affairs reviews last night’s Global Dairy Trade auction, which is up 0.1 per cent, with whole milk powder up 0.4 per cent.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur has his say on Shane Jones, mining, the media and climate change denial.

Scott Duggan:

Volkswagen NZ’s national sales manager on the cancellation of the NZ Agricultural Show, the new dynamics of the ute tax, and the latest on EV sales.

Karen Williams:

Former vice president of Federated Farmers, and a Wairarapa arable farmer, who’s been up the road a bit helping communities recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Listen below:



