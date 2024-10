Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum about RMA reform. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena Duncum catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to find out more about RMA reform concerning freshwater rules.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister updates the RMA reform, what’s happening in the search for a new Chief Science Advisor and whether he’ll support the bid to bring the America’s Cup home.