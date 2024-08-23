Tim Dangen and Emma Poole:

Today’s farmer panel is the 2022 and 2023 Young Farmers of the Year. We look at interest rates (have their banks passed on cuts yet?), strong beef (and beef calf) prices, a cracking season for the North Island and this week’s vet study highlighting shortages and poor retention in the industry.





Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent looks at Australian fears of imposed tariffs on beef and lamb over the next five months, as US election fever sets in and Biden courts the farm lobby. Plus, how, despite being Australia’s cheapest protein in a cost of living crisis, chicken consumption has dropped 9%.

Anne Paterson:

Kiwi axe-woman and 2024 New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year talks to us ahead of competing in the STIHL Timbersports International Women’s Cup in Germany on Sunday night NZT.

Sam Weller:

Weller is a butcher from New World Ravenswood in Christchurch. Last night she won the Young Butcher of the Year title, with judges noting her “back-of-house work” set her apart, saying, “She left really clean bones, and her finishing standard was excellent”.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s principal scientist on the mixed weather that’s in store across New Zealand for the next few weeks.

Listen below:



