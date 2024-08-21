It identified that more needed to be done to address ongoing shortages in the sector and bring more resilience to the animal health sector – and support those in it.

“While the current situation for New Zealand’s veterinary sector is challenging, the Boehringer Ingelheim research reveals several clear measures to improve wellbeing across the workforce and create a more resilient animal health sector,” the report said.

“We know fair recognition is vital to boosting wellbeing and engagement across the sector, enabling greater staff retention.”

NZVA chief executive Kevin Bryant said the workforce was more balanced now, after plugging gaps by bringing in foreign vets which was halted during Covid-19.

Though, he said, those working rurally, which was about a third of its more than 4000-strong membership, faced the most acute shortages, especially for experienced staff.

“The big shortage we have, particularly in the rural sector, is experienced vets,” Bryant said.

“Some parts of the country have had vacant positions for a long time so that’s a real challenge that we need to try and address as a sector.”

The report said long hours and a high workload for staff-short teams were resulting in burn-out and poor retention.

Bryant said there was work going on in the sector to create ways for staff to develop their careers and keep them in the industry.

“The challenge if you like for our profession is to create career pathways so that people don’t want to change careers and there’s a lot of work going on in that space to improve that situation,” he said.

The survey found only 40% of veterinarians were planning to stay in the sector into retirement and even lower at 26% for vet nurses.

The report said vet nurses in particular – who would study for 2-3 years – often barely earned above minimum wage, with an approximate $54,000 salary for full-time positions.

NZVNA president Laura Harvey highlighted the capability of veterinary nurses.

She said allied veterinary professionals were taking on new roles and responsibilities globally, but there were some constraints here in Aotearoa for them.

“Regulation of [allied veterinary professionals] in Aotearoa is one way we could help relieve the ongoing staffing shortage,” Harvey said.

“Robust legislation may give workplaces the confidence to fully embrace the skills that veterinary nurses and technicians bring to the table.

“Embracing the skills that veterinary nurses and technicians bring to the table can help take our industry forward.”

But Bryant said clinics have their own pay structures – and for many veterinary nurses in particular, there was more to the job than pay.

“There’s been a lot of movement over the last few years in particular in addressing remuneration rates for vet nurses and veterinarians,” he said.

“And it’s not just about the remuneration I think what people enjoy with their job.

“The money is usually a few steps down the list.

“But I think the other side of it is getting fulfilment and recognition and being valued as a key member of the team and that sort of thing, these are important components.”

For education and training – Bryant said Massey University was the only vet school for training veterinarians, but polytechnics were scattered around the country for vet nursing.

He said there needed to be more funded veterinarian student positions as there was no shortage of interest from prospective students – but government funding meant it was capped to just over 125 each year.

- RNZ



