And where in the world was Winston Peters when they crossed paths?

Dr Peter Almond:

The Associate Professor at the Department of Soil and Physical Sciences at Lincoln University on the Enhanced Rock Weathering Research, which is developing an innovative method of absorbing large amounts of CO2 through rock deposits on pastoral land.

Rather than planting forests, and lessening the amount of productive farming land available, Lincoln University’s rock weathering research aims to absorb CO2 while not inhibiting our agricultural production, which is hugely important to New Zealand’s economic wellbeing.

Jerry Buttimer:

Earlier this morning we caught up with the Irish Minister for Rural Transport and Community Development, who was a guest at the Rural Games over the weekend in Palmerston North.

What does he make of New Zealand Agriculture and how do we compare to Ireland?

What farming issues do we have in common?

Jo Luxton:

Could Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman be the next Minister of Agriculture if Chris Hipkins sleepwalks to victory in 2026?

Why is she speaking out about the Gene Tech Bill?

And why has she moved to Gisborne?

Duncan Humm and Craig “Dairyman” Hickman:

Today’s deer, dairy and influencer farmer panel hails from Mid Canterbury.

We ask what is resonating on rural social media, what is Dairyman going to do with all his money this season, and whether Duncan will convert from deer to beef.

