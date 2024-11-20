Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Chairman Mark Wynne on Alliance Group’s $95.8 million loss

The Country
Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne, to talk about the farmer-owned processor reporting an after-tax loss of $95.8 million for the year ending September 30, compared to a loss of $70m in the year prior.

On with the show:

Mark Wynne:

We ask the chairman of the Alliance Group if the meat-processing co-op has hit rock bottom and is rebounding after yesterday reporting a $95.8 million loss (on top of last year’s $70.2 million loss).

Plus we ask who, or what, is to blame for the dismal performance.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister has his say on the fallout from yesterday’s mass Hīkoi to Parliament.

We ask whether it was an anti-Seymour or anti-government protest.

Anna Palairet: 

Fonterra’s chief operating officer comments on yet another good GDT Auction (up 1.9%, whole milk powder + 3.2%) and the prospects of a $10 milk price.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent reflects on a day of protests as British farmers marched to Westminster.

Listen below:



