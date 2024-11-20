Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne, to talk about the farmer-owned processor reporting an after-tax loss of $95.8 million for the year ending September 30, compared to a loss of $70m in the year prior.
On with the show:
Mark Wynne:
We ask the chairman of the Alliance Group if the meat-processing co-op has hit rock bottom and is rebounding after yesterday reporting a $95.8 million loss (on top of last year’s $70.2 million loss).
Plus we ask who, or what, is to blame for the dismal performance.