Most products on offer were on the up in the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction. Photo / Duncan Brown

Farmers woke up to good news this morning as prices climbed again in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 1.9% increase across the board.

This follows a 4.8% jump from the previous event two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder — which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price — recorded the largest increase with another solid lift, rising 3.2% to an average of US$3826/MT.

This is further good news for dairy farmers, as it builds on the 4.4% jump for whole milk powder from the last auction.

Skim milk powder — Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product — rose a modest 0.9%, to an average of US$2882/MT.